FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga premieres September 8th on FX and Hulu and we’re pretty darned hyped about it. The series digs into one of the most potent chapters in hip-hop history, dropping into the golden sunlit streets of ’90s LA to capture West Coast rap’s come-up. To celebrate, we linked up with West Coast rapper Kalan.FrFr for a documentary on the origins of G-Funk that we’re calling the definitive story of How LA Found Its Sound.

This isn’t your typical talking-head sit-down, though. We went past simple archival footage for a Bourdain-style documentary that follows Kalan through the streets of LA in a tricked-out lowrider, talking with legends like Warren G, Yo-Yo, and Kurupt about the era they had a hand in building. Along the way he stops at the corners, studios, and stretches of asphalt that make up the fabric of West Coast hip-hop, tracing how much of that history is still in the city today.

Watch How LA Found Its Sound above, then watch FX’s The Drop. Premieres September 8th on FX and Hulu.