If you’ve never watched an artist drive a car through a media studio, onto the stage, and instantly start performing, then this is for you. Coco Jones — Bel-Air star, R&B revivalist, and 2025 Grammy Award nominee — does all of the above for her UPROXX Visionaries performance of Why Not More? standout, “Thang 4 U.”

Pulling up on the FYI Campus in a head-turning Toyota Crown, Jones doesn’t just park in the lot; she drives through the office, right up to the UPROXX Studios XR Stage, hops out, and starts singing. Meanwhile, the XR does its thing, transforming her performance into a one-of-a-kind visual experience as it scans her movements, vocals, and the beat in real time, evolving based on what she does.

As a seasoned performer, Coco gives it plenty to work with, putting all her performance prowess — well-honed by time spent as a Disney staple, television star, and live entertainer since her childhood — to the task. And when all is said and done, what else is there to do but hop back in her car and drive off into the sunset? Actually, there’s a whole interview with UPROXX’s Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am, which you can check out soon.

Watch Coco Jones perform “Thang 4 U” For UPROXX Visionaries above.