Coco Jones’ ‘Sound Check’ Picks Prove She Has The Range

Coco Jones chooses between hits from rappers like Doechii and Doja Cat, alt bands, and more in this week’s episode of Sound Check With Jeremy Hecht. While we’ve had some R&B singers before, even longtime fans of the actress-turned-hitmaker might be surprised by some of her choices. While Coco is best known for songs like “Other Side Of Love” and “Toxic,” her tastes run the gamut of genres, proving she has the range.

Here’s how it works: Jeremy plays two songs for the guest artist, who has to choose one and explain their choice, giving Jeremy a chance to learn their musical taste. Jeremy then has to guess the artist’s life anthem, the song they’d take to a desert island, which the guest wrote down earlier on a piece of paper. Our production team has also given him a decoy song, and Jeremy has to guess which is correct based on what he’s learned in the previous rounds.

When it comes to R&B, Coco’s more of a Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings” girly than a SZA “Kill Bill.” Meanwhile, her pop palate runs more Justin Bieber than it does One Direction, and hey, when it comes to Doechii vs. Doja, she’s got a little more Swamp Princess in her than Tarzana troublemaker.

Watch Coco Jones take on the Sound Check challenge above. New episodes of Sound Check drop every Wednesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT on Uproxx’s YouTube.