The Uproxx Music Travel Hot List series is sponsored by Priceline, where music fans can find deals on flights, hotels, and more.

Dance floors, dinosaur digs, and a detour through the Pacific – Canadian pop star Kiesza’s journey to dance music icon has led her to plenty of unexpected places. She’s studied ballet, sailed to Hawaii on a tall ship, dabbled in amateur paleontology, and served in the Navy. Despite all that, music has always been the artist’s true passion – and it’s taken her to some unbelievable places. Currently, she’s prepping to go on tour, hitting up stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and Mexico City to share her latest electropop experiment, Dancing and Crying, Vol. 2, with fans. Her club-kid crowd has been clamoring for more after Kiesza, who skyrocketed to the top of the charts with 2014’s “Hideaway,” dropped a dark, seductive collab with alt-legend Peaches, aptly titled “So Erotic.” And, after taking some time off to heal from a traumatic car accident, Kiesza is ready to give it to them, planning a cross-country run of shows that will hopefully motivate people to get up and move.

Speaking of, before she hits the road for her Dancing and Crying tour, Uproxx tapped Kiesza for her best travel recs and memories. From rolling in the mud at Glastonbury to why Spain is on her music-scene bucket list, here’s what she told us about sound and the adventures it inspires.

Have you ever played in a truly wild, outdoor setting? Where was it?

Coachella 2015 was an amazing outdoor set. I wore a Superman outfit made out of New York Yankees baseball hats and had Joey Bada$$ do a surprise performance!

What’s the one venue every music lover has to experience once in their life, and why?

Red Rocks Amphitheater. The view from the stage is better than [from] the audience.

Which city has the best nightlife?

New York, for sure.

What’s in your carry-on bag?

Usually, some epic pair of shoes I was too afraid to check, an emergency performance outfit, a casual change of clothes in case of flight delays, my computer, a makeup bag, some healthy snacks, and headphones.