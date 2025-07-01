newalbums-tfeat-uproxx.jpg
All The New Albums Coming Out In July 2025

Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.

Friday, July 4

  • Dropkick Murphys — For The People (Dummy Luck Music)
  • Kesha — . (Kesha Records)
  • Rival Consoles — Landscape from Memory (Erased Tapes)
  • THISTLE. — it’s nice to see you, stranger EP (Venn Records)

Friday, July 11

  • 81355 — Bad Dogs (Joyful Noise Recordings)
  • Africa Express — Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá (World Circuit Limited)
  • Allo Darlin’ — Bright Nights (Fika Recordings)
  • Amy Macdonald — Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For? (BMG)
  • Backstreet Boys — Millennium 2.0 (RCA Records)
  • Barry Can’t Swim — Loner (Ninja Tune)
  • Brent Cobb & The Fixin’ — Ain’t Rocked in a While (Ol Buddy Records)
  • Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness (Spaceship Incorporated Limited)
  • Dom Salvador, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Dom Salvador JID024 (Jazz is Dead)
  • Charlotte OC — Seriously Love, Go Home EP (Embassy of Music)
  • Cian Ducrot — Little Dreaming (Polydor)
  • Clipse — Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse)
  • Fuubutsushi — Columbia Deluxe (American Dreams Records)
  • Gina Birch — Trouble (Third Man)
  • Givēon — Beloved (Epic Records)
  • Gwenno — Utopia (Heavenly Recordings)
  • Half Japanese — Adventure (Fire Records)
  • Joey Waronker and Pete Min — King King (Colorfield Records)
  • Kokoroko — Tuff Times Never Last (Brownswood Recordings)
  • Mal Blum — The Villain (Get Better Records)
  • Mark Stewart — The Fateful Symmetry (Mute)
  • MF Tomlinson — Die to Wake Up From a Dream (Prah Recordings)
  • Midnight Rodeo — Chaos Era (FatCat)
  • Molly Joyce — State Change (130701)
  • Murry Hammond — Trail Songs of the Deep (Fluff and Gravy Records)
  • N8NOFACE — As Of Right Now (Stones Throw Records)
  • Nate Mercereau, Josh Johnson, and Carlos Niño — Openness Trio (Blue Note)
  • Noah Cyrus — I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me (Columbia)
  • Petey USA — The Yips (Capitol)
  • Split Chain — motionblur (Epitaph)
  • The Swell Season — Forward (Masterkey Sounds)
  • TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 3 (Young Art Records)
  • Wet Leg — Moisturizer (Domino)

Friday, July 18

  • Above & Beyond — Bigger Than All Of Us (Anjunabeats)
  • Alex G — Headlights (RCA)
  • Alex Warren — You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Atlantic)
  • Avalon — permanent californian EP (KRO Records)
  • Billie Marten — Dog Eared (Fiction Records)
  • Bush — I Beat Loneliness (earMUSIC)
  • Colin Hay — Man @ Work Volume 2 (Compass Records)
  • Coral Grief — Air Between Us (Suicide Squeeze Records)
  • Dream, Ivory — When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You (Dream, Ivory)
  • Dylan Gossett — Westward (Mercury Records)
  • Fletcher — Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? (EMI)
  • Forth Wanderers — The Longer This Goes On (Sub Pop)
  • Hannah Holland — Last Exit on Bethnal (Prah Recordings)
  • Healy — Force of Nature (Big Youth)
  • Jackson Wang — MAGICMAN 2 (88rising)
  • Jade Bird — Who Wants to Talk About Love? (Glassnote)
  • Jessie Murph — Sex Hysteria (Columbia Records)
  • Joe Bonamassa — Breakthrough (J&R Adventures)
  • Joyner Lucas — ADHD 2 (Joyner Lucas)
  • Laura Jane Grace — Adventure Club (Polyvinyl)
  • Lord Huron — The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 (Whispering Pines Studios)
  • Madeline Kenney — Kiss From the Balcony (Carpark)
  • Panic Shack — Panic Shack (Brace Yourself Records)
  • $ilkMoney — Who Waters the Wilting Giving Tree Once the Leaves Dry Up and the Fruits No Longer Bear? (Lex Records)
  • Styx — Circling From Above (Alpha Dog 2T)
  • Trisha Yearwood — The Mirror (Gwendolyn Records)
  • We Are Scientists — Qualifying Miles (Groenland Records)
  • Zac Farro — Operator (Congrats Records)

Friday, July 25

  • Alice Cooper Band — The Revenge of Alice Cooper (Ear Music)
  • Ben Nichols — In the Heart of the Mountain (Liberty & Lament)
  • Clifford — Golden Caravan (Sipsman)
  • Cory Hanson — I Love People (Drag City)
  • Devon Allman — The Blues Summit (Ruf Records)
  • The Dirty Nil — The Lash (Dine Alone)
  • Duke Dumont — Union (Universal)
  • Editrix — The Big E (Joyful Noise)
  • Far Caspian — Autofiction (Dance To The Radio)
  • Fitz and the Tantrums — Man On The Moon (Atlantic)
  • Folk Bitch Trio — Now Would Be A Good Time (Jagjaguwar)
  • GWAR — The Return of Gor Gor (Slave Pit)
  • The Haunt — New Addiction (Nettwerk)
  • Indigo De Souza — Precipice (Loma Vista)
  • Kiesza — Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 (ZST)
  • Kurt Vile with Luke Roberts — Classic Love EP (Decca)
  • Mádé Kuti — Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? (Mádé Kuti)
  • Madonna — Veronica Electronica (Warner)
  • Nick Drake — The Making Of Five Leaves Left (Island Records)
  • Naethan Apollo — Tales From Cazilor: Wyldflowers (Cazilor Records)
  • Paul Weller — Find El Dorado (Solid Bond Productions)
  • Patty Griffin — Crown of Roses (Thirty Tigers)
  • Post Animal — Iron (Polyvinyl)
  • Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band — New Threats from the Soul (Tough Love)
  • Samantha Schmütz and Adrian Younge — Samantha e Adrian (Linear labs)
  • Tasha Cobbs Leonard — TASHA (Motown Gospel)
  • Tyler Childers — Snipe Hunter (RCA)
  • Why Bonnie — The Bedroom EP (Fire Talk)
