Keeping track of all the new albums coming out in a given month is a big job, but we’re up for it: Below is a comprehensive list of the major releases you can look forward to in July. If you’re not trying to potentially miss out on anything, it might be a good idea to keep reading.
Friday, July 4
- Dropkick Murphys — For The People (Dummy Luck Music)
- Kesha — . (Kesha Records)
- Rival Consoles — Landscape from Memory (Erased Tapes)
- THISTLE. — it’s nice to see you, stranger EP (Venn Records)
Friday, July 11
- 81355 — Bad Dogs (Joyful Noise Recordings)
- Africa Express — Africa Express Presents… Bahidorá (World Circuit Limited)
- Allo Darlin’ — Bright Nights (Fika Recordings)
- Amy Macdonald — Is This What You’ve Been Waiting For? (BMG)
- Backstreet Boys — Millennium 2.0 (RCA Records)
- Barry Can’t Swim — Loner (Ninja Tune)
- Brent Cobb & The Fixin’ — Ain’t Rocked in a While (Ol Buddy Records)
- Burna Boy — No Sign of Weakness (Spaceship Incorporated Limited)
- Dom Salvador, Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed Muhammad — Dom Salvador JID024 (Jazz is Dead)
- Charlotte OC — Seriously Love, Go Home EP (Embassy of Music)
- Cian Ducrot — Little Dreaming (Polydor)
- Clipse — Let God Sort Em Out (Clipse)
- Fuubutsushi — Columbia Deluxe (American Dreams Records)
- Gina Birch — Trouble (Third Man)
- Givēon — Beloved (Epic Records)
- Gwenno — Utopia (Heavenly Recordings)
- Half Japanese — Adventure (Fire Records)
- Joey Waronker and Pete Min — King King (Colorfield Records)
- Kokoroko — Tuff Times Never Last (Brownswood Recordings)
- Mal Blum — The Villain (Get Better Records)
- Mark Stewart — The Fateful Symmetry (Mute)
- MF Tomlinson — Die to Wake Up From a Dream (Prah Recordings)
- Midnight Rodeo — Chaos Era (FatCat)
- Molly Joyce — State Change (130701)
- Murry Hammond — Trail Songs of the Deep (Fluff and Gravy Records)
- N8NOFACE — As Of Right Now (Stones Throw Records)
- Nate Mercereau, Josh Johnson, and Carlos Niño — Openness Trio (Blue Note)
- Noah Cyrus — I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me (Columbia)
- Petey USA — The Yips (Capitol)
- Split Chain — motionblur (Epitaph)
- The Swell Season — Forward (Masterkey Sounds)
- TOKiMONSTA — Eternal Reverie with Eternal Reverie Remixes EP. 3 (Young Art Records)
- Wet Leg — Moisturizer (Domino)
Friday, July 18
- Above & Beyond — Bigger Than All Of Us (Anjunabeats)
- Alex G — Headlights (RCA)
- Alex Warren — You’ll Be Alright, Kid (Atlantic)
- Avalon — permanent californian EP (KRO Records)
- Billie Marten — Dog Eared (Fiction Records)
- Bush — I Beat Loneliness (earMUSIC)
- Colin Hay — Man @ Work Volume 2 (Compass Records)
- Coral Grief — Air Between Us (Suicide Squeeze Records)
- Dream, Ivory — When You Come Back I Have So Much To Tell You (Dream, Ivory)
- Dylan Gossett — Westward (Mercury Records)
- Fletcher — Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me? (EMI)
- Forth Wanderers — The Longer This Goes On (Sub Pop)
- Hannah Holland — Last Exit on Bethnal (Prah Recordings)
- Healy — Force of Nature (Big Youth)
- Jackson Wang — MAGICMAN 2 (88rising)
- Jade Bird — Who Wants to Talk About Love? (Glassnote)
- Jessie Murph — Sex Hysteria (Columbia Records)
- Joe Bonamassa — Breakthrough (J&R Adventures)
- Joyner Lucas — ADHD 2 (Joyner Lucas)
- Laura Jane Grace — Adventure Club (Polyvinyl)
- Lord Huron — The Cosmic Selector Vol. 1 (Whispering Pines Studios)
- Madeline Kenney — Kiss From the Balcony (Carpark)
- Panic Shack — Panic Shack (Brace Yourself Records)
- $ilkMoney — Who Waters the Wilting Giving Tree Once the Leaves Dry Up and the Fruits No Longer Bear? (Lex Records)
- Styx — Circling From Above (Alpha Dog 2T)
- Trisha Yearwood — The Mirror (Gwendolyn Records)
- We Are Scientists — Qualifying Miles (Groenland Records)
- Zac Farro — Operator (Congrats Records)
Friday, July 25
- Alice Cooper Band — The Revenge of Alice Cooper (Ear Music)
- Ben Nichols — In the Heart of the Mountain (Liberty & Lament)
- Clifford — Golden Caravan (Sipsman)
- Cory Hanson — I Love People (Drag City)
- Devon Allman — The Blues Summit (Ruf Records)
- The Dirty Nil — The Lash (Dine Alone)
- Duke Dumont — Union (Universal)
- Editrix — The Big E (Joyful Noise)
- Far Caspian — Autofiction (Dance To The Radio)
- Fitz and the Tantrums — Man On The Moon (Atlantic)
- Folk Bitch Trio — Now Would Be A Good Time (Jagjaguwar)
- GWAR — The Return of Gor Gor (Slave Pit)
- The Haunt — New Addiction (Nettwerk)
- Indigo De Souza — Precipice (Loma Vista)
- Kiesza — Dancing and Crying: Vol. 2 (ZST)
- Kurt Vile with Luke Roberts — Classic Love EP (Decca)
- Mádé Kuti — Chapter 1: Where Does Happiness Come From? (Mádé Kuti)
- Madonna — Veronica Electronica (Warner)
- Nick Drake — The Making Of Five Leaves Left (Island Records)
- Naethan Apollo — Tales From Cazilor: Wyldflowers (Cazilor Records)
- Paul Weller — Find El Dorado (Solid Bond Productions)
- Patty Griffin — Crown of Roses (Thirty Tigers)
- Post Animal — Iron (Polyvinyl)
- Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band — New Threats from the Soul (Tough Love)
- Samantha Schmütz and Adrian Younge — Samantha e Adrian (Linear labs)
- Tasha Cobbs Leonard — TASHA (Motown Gospel)
- Tyler Childers — Snipe Hunter (RCA)
- Why Bonnie — The Bedroom EP (Fire Talk)