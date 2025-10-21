Musician Jared Choeft suffers from a subtype of Obsessive Compulsive Disorder known as “Just Right OCD.” The condition manifests as an intense need for his actions to be carried out in a manner that feels precise, correct, “just right.” This desire leads to repetitive behaviours other people would judge as unnecessary. When trying to complete a task, even one that might appear inconsequential, Choeft is compelled to repeat the process, again and again, until a sense of balance or satisfaction is achieved. If he stopped short, the anxiety would be blinding.

Choeft finds his OCD keenly affects the parts of his life that he cares about the most, including, of course, his music.

Based in Fargo, North Dakota, Choeft records and performs a folky, whimsical style of classical music alongside his wife, Amanda — Jared often behind the piano and Amanda on the flute. When working on his compositions, Choeft can agonize over decisions such as how a melody or harmony should develop. But his OCD reveals itself in more innocuous ways too. As part of his process, Choeft uses musical notation software that turns his pieces into sheet music. He finds himself continually logging the same information into the computer. Choeft will repeat rituals such as dragging text or dynamic markings back and forth, moving the cursor along an arbitrary path, falling into cycles of undoing and redoing actions on screen until they feel… just right. A task that should take a second or two can stretch to minutes.

“I would use the word ‘hell’ to describe it,” Choeft tells me. “It’s just so painful.”

Everyone recognizes the three letters, and yet, OCD remains a highly misunderstood and misinterpreted condition. It’s most closely associated with cleanliness and attentiveness, with glove-wearing chief germaphobe Melvin Udall from As Good as It Gets providing the prototypical idea of how a person with OCD behaves. OCD does present as traits such as excessive hand washing and lock checking, but this association has fostered stereotypes and misconceptions that it is simply the impulse to be organized or tidy. This often leads to trivialization. It’s common to hear people describing themselves as a “little bit OCD” because they like things a certain way. What they miss is the anxiety experienced by true sufferers.

Lesser known symptoms include morbid obsessions and intrusive thoughts, sometimes of a violent nature. This naturally leads to the fear of psychosis or losing one’s mind. OCD can be painful, paralyzing, repulsive, and debilitating. The symptoms can feel unspeakable and, therefore, isolating. OCD doesn’t just implore, it torments.

But the antidote to medical myths is conversation and knowledge, so by speaking openly about their own experiences with OCD, pop stars have been contributing to the busting of misinformation and improvement of the collective understanding. Ariana Grande, PinkPantheress, and Luke Combs are among the artists to open up about how their OCD affects how they perform, how they write, how they move through the world. “When it hits, man, it can be all consuming,” Combs said in an interview. “If you have a flare up of it, right, you could think about it 45 seconds of every minute for weeks.”

To describe his OCD, Combs uses the term “Pure O” to signal that his symptoms play out internally, without a physical compulsion. (It should be noted that some organizations, including the American Psychiatric Association and OCD UK, do not endorse the expression.) The highly popular English singer-songwriter George Ezra has also spoken about his experiences with the same condition. “Whilst everything’s going on in your head, you’re vacant to the world around you and you’re not really there,” he told the How Do You Cope podcast.

Ezra always knew there was something in his brain constantly tugging at him, forcing him down corridors of his mind that he did not want to go. Yet he made it all the way to adulthood without being able to put a name to the demon. Ezra already had a number one album on his list of achievements when, while recording his second LP, it finally hit him that he had a recognizable condition and that condition was OCD. “I heard about it and instantly there wasn’t a doubt in my mind,” Ezra recalled. “I said, ‘That’s it. That’s what’s going on. That’s what I’m experiencing.’ In hindsight, this is something that I had my whole life.” Since diagnosis, he has been inspired to depict his OCD through songwriting.

This moment of realization is similar to Choeft’s experience. He was finally diagnosed with OCD around age 27, but had been experiencing symptoms since childhood. As it happens, this mirrors my own story. I was in my mid-twenties when the notion came over me to look up OCD online. Immediately, I recognised in this condition what I’d been suffering from since childhood. I’ve since undergone therapy and counselling, but nothing was as important as first discovering that I wasn’t alone — that the demon in my mind wasn’t unique to me. This sometimes decades-long lag in people experiencing OCD and recognizing they have OCD is attributable, I believe, to the poor information circling about the condition — sufferer’s themselves often don’t know what they have. And so the pushing of misconceptions is not without collateral damage.