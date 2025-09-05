PinkPantheress Packed Eight Songs Into Her New Tiny Desk Concert

PinkPantheress proudly keeps her songs short. One benefit of that is that when she performed her new NPR Tiny Desk concert that was shared today (September 5), she was able to pack a lot of different ones, eight of them, into her setlist.

Given the often-electronic nature of her music, PinkPantheress‘ Tiny Desk show had a different, more organic sound. She was joined by a backing band that had people playing guitar, keys, harmonica, and more.

In a recent interview, she spoke about her mindset behind performing live, saying:

“I’ve had to basically go against my nature and just jump into things that I know I need to work on. For me it’s more of a confidence thing — like when [her first performance at England’s massive Glastonbury festival] was coming up, my fear was, ‘Well, I can’t do this to a high enough standard, so should I just not do it?’ But it’s gotten better as time has gone on, and I was shocked watching the video back from Glastonbury and realizing how confident I looked, and how nice I looked. I didn’t know if I was gonna be able to get over my fear, and I’m pleased that I did.”

