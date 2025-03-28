Happy Brighter Days Ahead day to those who celebrate: Today (March 28) brought the release of Ariana Grande’s new deluxe album, Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead. The midnight release was followed this morning by a new short film, written and directed by Grande alongside Christian Breslauer.

As Grande indicated in a teaser shared ahead of the video’s release, the visual sees her, in character as Peaches, returning to Brighter Days Inc., where she had an Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind-style memory wipe in her “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” video. This time, though, she’s significantly older.

70 years have passed since the events of the previous video. In the new one, Peaches returns to Brighter Days for a memory restoration procedure, which allows her a trip down memory lane. But, there is a catch.

Grande previously said of the deluxe album, “It’s funny because I really thought that it was just a very concise body of work that it what it is, and I think, forever in my head, Eternal Sunshine is that album. But, with time, I’m like, ‘Oh, maybe there are some new ideas that could be included.’ But yeah, I’ve been writing a lot, and maybe there’s some more, but I would like to do a deluxe at some point.”

Check out the Brighter Days Ahead short film above.

Eternal Sunshine Deluxe: Brighter Days Ahead is out now via Republic Records. Find more information here.