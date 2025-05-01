Biohacking. Sleepmaxxing. Immune-boosting. Skin cycling. In 2025, there’s no shortage of wellness trends to be found online. They fill our feeds and for you pages, promising clearer skin, better workouts, and quality sleep. As a self-care devotee, I’ve sampled more than a few. For every successful trial — seed cycling, halotherapy, splurging on my own pair of compression boots — there are infinitely more errors. (Please, never let someone talk you into trying a coffee enema or goat yoga!) But every new fad comes with a cost – and more than a few questions. That’s why celebrity-backed wellness routines have become so popular in recent years. Sure, the price tag for some of the hottest holistic experiments might still be high, but now they’re backed by something seemingly more reliable than science: Lady Gaga’s Instagram grid. In all seriousness, when artists tout the latest in health and wellness, we sit up and listen, not just because they enjoy the kind of unlimited access to certain products and procedures we can only dream about, but also, their body is part of their craft, their job is fitness, and their game is longevity. From making stops at some of the year’s biggest music festivals to launching their own stadium tours, sinking hours into studio booths and showing up fresh-faced and energized for talk show chats, our favorite creatives rarely get a break. Their survival (and success) depends on nurturing their mind-body connection and that means diving headfirst into the wildest, weirdest, and most promising hacks the wellness industry has to offer. So we’re looking to them to be our test subjects, learning which practices are worth implementing, which tech is worth splurging for, and how we can replicate their go-to routines to help us level up some of our daily habits. Here’s a round-up of the best wellness hacks artists are trying in 2025. Give it a read, but as always, make sure you do your own research (and consult experts) to determine if any of these trends are right for you.

Cold Therapy Think of cold therapy as the wellness world’s newest “it girl.” Yes, it’s been around since the time of the Ancient Greeks and professional athletes have made it their go-to recovery method for decades, but now the rest of the world is freezing their bits off in the name of better health. The reason? Science has proven rapidly dropping your core body temperature can reduce inflammation, ease sore muscles, improve circulation, boost your mood, and even help you get better sleep. There are plenty of ways to get your chill on too. Artists like Lady Gaga and Drake favor cold plunges — essentially ice baths that invite you to fully immerse your body in arctic temps to stimulate your Vagus nerve and speed up muscle repair — while Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, and Usher prefer cryotherapy, a treatment that uses liquid nitrogen to bring temps plummeting to -200 degrees for up to three minutes at a time. It’s a quicker, dryer, more intense form of cold therapy, but one that’s normally only accessible at a wellness center or spa. Cupping Another on-trend wellness hack that has roots in ancient times, cupping has ties to traditional Chinese medicine. You’ve likely spotted evidence of it on athletes like Michael Phelps and Simone Biles — strange-looking circular bruises that look painful but, in fact, have been proven to induce healing and relieve tension in tired muscles. Treatment involves placing glass or silicone cups on the skin to create suction, increasing bloodflow while reducing stress on the affected muscle groups. It’s basically a more precise, localized deep tissue massage, and it’s used by self-care focused artists like Lizzo on the reg.

EMS Training What if there was a way to get quicker fitness results in half the time? That’s the claim behind EMS training. For decades, EMS — Electrical Muscle Stimulation — has been utilized in recovery routines. It’s a go-to healing treatment for athletes recuperating after surgery and those with chronic nerve pain. But now, artists are retrofitting it, incorporating it into their workout routines in order to enhance and improve their performance, in the gym and on stage. Electrodes are placed on the skin — normally directly on or near the muscle group being targeted — so that electrical pulses can stimulate deep tissue contractions. Now, you can do this just standing still, but the real challenge — and why celebrities like Tom Holland and artists like Madonna swear by it — is completing functional exercises while shocking your system. That’s because the electricity engages deeper muscle fibers, helping people to tone and strengthen hard-to-target areas while also improving workout recovery times. Hyperbaric Chambers A pressurized container that helps your body absorb pure oxygen sounds like it comes straight from a sci-fi movie, but Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers are the real deal. The medical world has been using them for a while now, helping patients recover from surgery and life-threatening health complications, but celebs and artists are harnessing them to bounce back after intense touring schedules, boost cell repair, reduce swelling, and even improve brain function. LeBron James, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more are said to use them regularly, though, if enclosed spaces aren’t your thing, this might not be the wellness hack for you.