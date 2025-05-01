Biohacking. Sleepmaxxing. Immune-boosting. Skin cycling. In 2025, there’s no shortage of wellness trends to be found online. They fill our feeds and for you pages, promising clearer skin, better workouts, and quality sleep. As a self-care devotee, I’ve sampled more than a few. For every successful trial — seed cycling, halotherapy, splurging on my own pair of compression boots — there are infinitely more errors. (Please, never let someone talk you into trying a coffee enema or goat yoga!) But every new fad comes with a cost – and more than a few questions. That’s why celebrity-backed wellness routines have become so popular in recent years. Sure, the price tag for some of the hottest holistic experiments might still be high, but now they’re backed by something seemingly more reliable than science: Lady Gaga’s Instagram grid.
In all seriousness, when artists tout the latest in health and wellness, we sit up and listen, not just because they enjoy the kind of unlimited access to certain products and procedures we can only dream about, but also, their body is part of their craft, their job is fitness, and their game is longevity. From making stops at some of the year’s biggest music festivals to launching their own stadium tours, sinking hours into studio booths and showing up fresh-faced and energized for talk show chats, our favorite creatives rarely get a break. Their survival (and success) depends on nurturing their mind-body connection and that means diving headfirst into the wildest, weirdest, and most promising hacks the wellness industry has to offer.
So we’re looking to them to be our test subjects, learning which practices are worth implementing, which tech is worth splurging for, and how we can replicate their go-to routines to help us level up some of our daily habits. Here’s a round-up of the best wellness hacks artists are trying in 2025. Give it a read, but as always, make sure you do your own research (and consult experts) to determine if any of these trends are right for you.
Cold Therapy
Think of cold therapy as the wellness world’s newest “it girl.” Yes, it’s been around since the time of the Ancient Greeks and professional athletes have made it their go-to recovery method for decades, but now the rest of the world is freezing their bits off in the name of better health. The reason? Science has proven rapidly dropping your core body temperature can reduce inflammation, ease sore muscles, improve circulation, boost your mood, and even help you get better sleep. There are plenty of ways to get your chill on too. Artists like Lady Gaga and Drake favor cold plunges — essentially ice baths that invite you to fully immerse your body in arctic temps to stimulate your Vagus nerve and speed up muscle repair — while Justin Bieber, 50 Cent, and Usher prefer cryotherapy, a treatment that uses liquid nitrogen to bring temps plummeting to -200 degrees for up to three minutes at a time. It’s a quicker, dryer, more intense form of cold therapy, but one that’s normally only accessible at a wellness center or spa.
Cupping
Another on-trend wellness hack that has roots in ancient times, cupping has ties to traditional Chinese medicine. You’ve likely spotted evidence of it on athletes like Michael Phelps and Simone Biles — strange-looking circular bruises that look painful but, in fact, have been proven to induce healing and relieve tension in tired muscles. Treatment involves placing glass or silicone cups on the skin to create suction, increasing bloodflow while reducing stress on the affected muscle groups. It’s basically a more precise, localized deep tissue massage, and it’s used by self-care focused artists like Lizzo on the reg.
EMS Training
What if there was a way to get quicker fitness results in half the time? That’s the claim behind EMS training. For decades, EMS — Electrical Muscle Stimulation — has been utilized in recovery routines. It’s a go-to healing treatment for athletes recuperating after surgery and those with chronic nerve pain. But now, artists are retrofitting it, incorporating it into their workout routines in order to enhance and improve their performance, in the gym and on stage. Electrodes are placed on the skin — normally directly on or near the muscle group being targeted — so that electrical pulses can stimulate deep tissue contractions. Now, you can do this just standing still, but the real challenge — and why celebrities like Tom Holland and artists like Madonna swear by it — is completing functional exercises while shocking your system. That’s because the electricity engages deeper muscle fibers, helping people to tone and strengthen hard-to-target areas while also improving workout recovery times.
Hyperbaric Chambers
A pressurized container that helps your body absorb pure oxygen sounds like it comes straight from a sci-fi movie, but Hyperbaric Oxygen Chambers are the real deal. The medical world has been using them for a while now, helping patients recover from surgery and life-threatening health complications, but celebs and artists are harnessing them to bounce back after intense touring schedules, boost cell repair, reduce swelling, and even improve brain function. LeBron James, Justin Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and more are said to use them regularly, though, if enclosed spaces aren’t your thing, this might not be the wellness hack for you.
Infrared Saunas
In 2025, the wellness world is leveling up the age-old practice of detoxing using light therapy — specifically infrared light therapy. For those who find saunas too suffocating, the infrared alternative might be worth checking out. Infrared saunas use light to directly heat your body, not steam to simply raise the temperature of a room. That means you get all the sweaty benefits — toxin flushing, glowing skin, increased circulation — without the oppressive heat. Lady Gaga uses them to help treat chronic pain from fibromyalgia while Selena Gomez is also rumored to be a fan.
Wellness Clubs
The hottest clubs in New York and LA are trading stocked bars and open dance floors for wet and dry steam rooms and IV drips. Wellness clubs are popping up in major cities across the US (and the world, really), inviting guests to practice self-care in a group setting. From New York’s Remedy Place to Alo Yoga in Beverly Hills, these trendy health spots sport an exclusive invite-only list that includes names like Kacey Musgraves, Tate McRae, Benny Blanco, and more, offering everything from guided group ice baths to sauna parties and IV suites where members can rehydrate and get B-12 boosters with their closest friends.
NAD+
Biohacking is having a moment in the wellness world. Everyone from A$AP Rocky to Kid Cudi and Ellie Golding have tried psychadelics and adaptogens to unlock their creativity and keep their minds sharp. There’s a shift in focus, from simply living longer to living better, but celebrities and artists with access to the latest tech and scientific research have been ahead of the aging game for a while now. So, while NAD+ therapy is a relatively new concept for us, creatives like Grimes, Justin Bieber, and Meghan Trainor have been shouting its benefits for a while now. NAD stands for nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide. It’s a coenzyme found in our cells that facilitates everything from our metabolism to the process of cell repair. As we age, our NAD levels decrease, and that’s where NAD+ comes in. Taken in supplements or IV infusions, NAD+ is thought to increase energy, improve mood, enhance mental clarity, and slow signs of aging, though research is still ongoing and you should talk to your doctor before starting any new supplement routine.
Sea Moss
The newest superfood just so happens to be found at the bottom of the ocean. Sea moss is a type of red algae found on the Atlantic coastline and it’s been used in food prep and traditional medicine for years. The reason it’s becoming so popular with wellness gurus now? It contains 92 of the 102 minerals your body needs to function — think magnesium, iodine, iron, potassium, and more. Artists like Cardi B and Meek Mill take it in capsule form while Michael B. Jordan recently launched a flavored beverage line incorporating the ingredient.