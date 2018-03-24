Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe Reportedly Learned He Was Fired From A Friend Who Was Watching CNN

#Politics #Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
03.24.18 4 Comments

Getty Image

In an op-ed for the Washington Post published late Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe revealed that he had learned of his firing not from President Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but from a friend who was watching CNN. “On March 16, I spent the day with my family waiting to hear whether I would be fired,” he writes. “Around 10 p.m., a friend called to tell me that CNN was reporting that I had been fired. She read me the attorney general’s statement.”

McCabe goes on to say that he did receive an email from an unnamed Justice Department official notifying him of his termination, but apparently not before the White House addressed the news cycle first. “Not in my worst nightmares did I ever dream my FBI career would end this way,” he notes:

So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account. Shortly after getting word, I noticed an email from a Justice Department official in my work account, telling me that I had been “removed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the civil service.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Politics#Donald Trump
TAGSAndrew McCabeCNNdonald trumpFBIjeff sessionsPolitics

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 day ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP