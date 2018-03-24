Getty Image

In an op-ed for the Washington Post published late Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe revealed that he had learned of his firing not from President Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but from a friend who was watching CNN. “On March 16, I spent the day with my family waiting to hear whether I would be fired,” he writes. “Around 10 p.m., a friend called to tell me that CNN was reporting that I had been fired. She read me the attorney general’s statement.”

McCabe goes on to say that he did receive an email from an unnamed Justice Department official notifying him of his termination, but apparently not before the White House addressed the news cycle first. “Not in my worst nightmares did I ever dream my FBI career would end this way,” he notes: