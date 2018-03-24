In an op-ed for the Washington Post published late Friday, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe revealed that he had learned of his firing not from President Trump or Attorney General Jeff Sessions, but from a friend who was watching CNN. “On March 16, I spent the day with my family waiting to hear whether I would be fired,” he writes. “Around 10 p.m., a friend called to tell me that CNN was reporting that I had been fired. She read me the attorney general’s statement.”
McCabe goes on to say that he did receive an email from an unnamed Justice Department official notifying him of his termination, but apparently not before the White House addressed the news cycle first. “Not in my worst nightmares did I ever dream my FBI career would end this way,” he notes:
So, after two decades of public service, I found out that I had been fired in the most disembodied, impersonal way — third-hand, based on a news account. Shortly after getting word, I noticed an email from a Justice Department official in my work account, telling me that I had been “removed from the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the civil service.”
I like how Donald Trump isn’t even really that good of a firer, either.
…ahead of his future testimony.
Ever think this shit is just distracting us while rich people rob us blind?
Most of us want to have good income but dont know how to do that on Internet there are a lot of methods to earn huge sum, but whenever Buddies try that they get trapped in a scam/fraud so I thought to share with you a genuine and guaranteed method for free to earn huge sum of money at home anyone of you interested should visit the page. I am more than sure that you will get best result.
Best Of Luck for new Initiative!
••••••••••••►!!!!!!!!!!!!!.
✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔✔
oppppppppp
❥———————————————————-━━━❥
I remember when Tad and I both were fired from Arby’s when we showed up to Arby’s for our free food for the third time straight and they told us that we never worked there to begin with. Those guys at Arby’s are straight up hilarious.