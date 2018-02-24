While Rep. Devin Nunes (R-California) was speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Saturday, the House Intelligence Committee released a heavily redacted version of the memo they compiled to counter his own, which President Trump released earlier this month. According to the New York Times, the Democratic memo — which was written by Nunes’ House Intelligence Committee colleague Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) — “counters” its predecessor’s claims that Justice Department and FBI officials “abused their powers in spying on a former Trump campaign aide.”
Seeing as how so much of Schiff’s memo was redacted (unlike the one Nunes wrote), analysts at the Times and elsewhere cannot be too precise at this early stage. According to CNN, however, two of its arguments are nonetheless crystal clear. First, it claims that everything about the FBI’s FISA warrant on then-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page “was proper,” and second, what — if any — political motivations ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele’s dossier may have possessed “were sufficiently disclosed.”
As the memo itself states, “The FBI’s concern about and knowledge of Page’s activities therefore long predate the FBI’s receipt of Steele’s information.” What’s more, “Steele’s reporting did not reach the counterintelligence team investigating Russia at FBI headquarters until mid-September 2016, more than seven weeks after the FBI opened its investigation, because the probe’s existence was so closely held within the FBI.”
Unsurprisingly, the White House subsequently released a statement insisting that the Democratic memo offered nothing that could disprove the president’s prior claim that Nunes’ memo vindicated him and his campaign of alleged collusion. “While the Democrats’ memorandum attempts to undercut the President politically, the President supported its release in the interest of transparency,” it read. “Nevertheless, this politically driven document fails to answer serious concerns raised by the Majority’s memorandum about the use of partisan opposition research from one candidate.”
(Via New York Times and CNN)
So, basically the White House admits that the questions raised in the Nunes memo were not serious questions and were partisan speculation, since THIS memo contradict’s it. As for using political dirt, um, wasn’t the whole Lewansky thing based on Republicans finding and using dirt in a legal mater? True, it took verification and further research, just like this time, so, what’s the problem?
It’s like watching Deep Throat on the Disney channel. There may be some things missing.
This is all because republicans thought it would be a great idea to release classified information to the general public against the wishes of the US intelligence agencies.
Even though their entire case against Hillary was the probability that her e-mails may have been seen by somebody without security clearance!
It’s fucking ponderous.
Possibility, not probability. It was never proven anybody without clearance ever saw Hillary’s e-mails.
Yep. Meanwhile there are over 130 people in the administration handling sensitive content still without security clearance. But nothing fucking matters anymore.
Actually, it answers all of the questions which explains why the White House dumped it out on a Saturday
Yup, not a coincidence they released it on a Saturday. Desperately hoping it gets fewer eyes and less coverage…
Heavily Redacted. It’s only as much as the pussy grabber wanted released. Only as much as they thought they could rebut. They hold the cards.
They said they were all about transparency as they redact the shit out of it…
Was Trump just being a fucking moron or purposely trying to gaslight his dipshit fans, when he tweeted- Shiff omitted and distorted key facts@foxnews. When what Fox News said was – the REPUBLICAN memo omitted and distorted key facts.
Tad, does it make you sadder to support someone so stupid they can barely comprehend what they read or someone who openly mocks the ignorance of his base?
Two memos are released. One is not redacted, the other is heavily redacted. Hmm…I wonder which one has actual information in it. No way to tell, I suppose.
The entire reason nunes pushed his memo in the first place was because he knew the only info that could disprove it was classified, and even if a response memo was created it would have to be heavily redacted.