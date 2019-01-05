Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres both thought their chat about his Oscars controversy, which aired Friday morning, would go over well. It did not. On yesterday’s Ellen, the comedian addressed, for the entire episode, the furor that erupted over homophobic jokes he used to do in his sets and on social media years ago, which led to him stepping down as this year’s Oscars host. Alas, he mostly talked about how he’s been attacked by critics, painting himself as the victim. He also never actually apologized.
The reaction has been largely negative, not only to Hart but also to DeGeneres, who gave him her blessing to consider returning to the Oscars gig. One of Hart’s more prominent but also kindest critics has been Don Lemon. The anchor discussed the controversy Friday night on CNN Tonight, and his words were positive yet stern.
“Kevin, if anything, this is the time to hear other people out, to understand why they might have been offended and I don’t see any meaningful outreach to the LGBT community, not that I know of,” Lemon said. “It is your chance right now to do the right thing, to change minds and possibly save lives.”
i have noticed the general tone of the LBGT towards black men has been much more heavy handed then towards any other group. they do not approach muslim men, jewish men or asian men with this same energy even though statistically those three groups are proven to be much more homophobic then black men. people say we shouldnt make it about race but In the last three years kevin hart, dave chappelle, jamie foxx, jerrod carmichael, and charlamagne tha god all had to become “allies” when was the last time a famous jewish muslim or asian man was forced to publically announce himself as an ally?
I can only assume that the same thing will happen to them if they are in the spotlight for a large profile event. Are there specific Jewish, Muslim or Asian celebrities that you can show have made homophobic remarks in recent years, or have in the past and are now doing big things m
That was articulated really well by Don Lemon. I made some comments on the Ellen post yesterday, sticking up for a comedian being able to tell jokes that push boundaries without being dragged through the mud for it years later, or having their careers destroyed by a small group of angry tweeters. While I do believe this still, and was also vocal about the fact that I am not particularly a fan of Hart’s comedy and I believe there is a major problem with homophobia amongst black men, I am less inclined now to stick up for him. I was not aware that he hadn’t actually apologized for the hurtful message he spread in the past, and that changes my viewpoint on the entire situation.
I think what Lemon said is important. Hart should use this opportunity to be an ally to the LGBTQ community, and be an advocate instead of playing the victim.