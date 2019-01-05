Don Lemon Pleaded With Kevin Hart To Become An ‘Ally’ Amidst Oscars Controversy

CNN

Kevin Hart and Ellen DeGeneres both thought their chat about his Oscars controversy, which aired Friday morning, would go over well. It did not. On yesterday’s Ellen, the comedian addressed, for the entire episode, the furor that erupted over homophobic jokes he used to do in his sets and on social media years ago, which led to him stepping down as this year’s Oscars host. Alas, he mostly talked about how he’s been attacked by critics, painting himself as the victim. He also never actually apologized.

The reaction has been largely negative, not only to Hart but also to DeGeneres, who gave him her blessing to consider returning to the Oscars gig. One of Hart’s more prominent but also kindest critics has been Don Lemon. The anchor discussed the controversy Friday night on CNN Tonight, and his words were positive yet stern.

“Kevin, if anything, this is the time to hear other people out, to understand why they might have been offended and I don’t see any meaningful outreach to the LGBT community, not that I know of,” Lemon said. “It is your chance right now to do the right thing, to change minds and possibly save lives.”

