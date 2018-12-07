Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Oscars Host And Apologized After Homophobic Tweets Surfaced

12.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The 2019 Oscars are now looking for a second last-minute host to accept an offer to lead the biggest night in film next year. Kevin Hart announced late Thursday night that he would be stepping down as host of the award show following outrage over insensitive tweets that surfaced earlier in the week.

Hart, the actor and comedian who had agreed to host the Oscars after it was revealed the Academy was struggling to find a host for the event, announced he would not host after all. Hours after that initial story circulated, Hart was reportedly in talks to and then agreed to accept the gig, which had become increasingly tougher to fill in recent years.

But soon after he accepted the gig, tweets containing offensive language and homophobic jokes were shared on social media. Reports then spread online that Hart was deleting tweets that were viewed as insensitive to the LGBTQ+ community. In light of that news, Hart says, he will not host the awards. He tweeted just after midnight on the east coast explaining his decision and offering an apology to those he offended.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSkevin hartOscars 2019Twitter

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP