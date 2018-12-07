Getty Image

The 2019 Oscars are now looking for a second last-minute host to accept an offer to lead the biggest night in film next year. Kevin Hart announced late Thursday night that he would be stepping down as host of the award show following outrage over insensitive tweets that surfaced earlier in the week.

Hart, the actor and comedian who had agreed to host the Oscars after it was revealed the Academy was struggling to find a host for the event, announced he would not host after all. Hours after that initial story circulated, Hart was reportedly in talks to and then agreed to accept the gig, which had become increasingly tougher to fill in recent years.

But soon after he accepted the gig, tweets containing offensive language and homophobic jokes were shared on social media. Reports then spread online that Hart was deleting tweets that were viewed as insensitive to the LGBTQ+ community. In light of that news, Hart says, he will not host the awards. He tweeted just after midnight on the east coast explaining his decision and offering an apology to those he offended.