Annabella Sciorra And Ashley Judd Express Disappointment Over The Handling Of Harvey Weinstein’s Arrest

05.28.18 2 Comments

In the initial hours following Harvey Weinstein’s NYPD arrest, several of his accusers (including Rose McGowan, Asia Argento, and Lauren Sivan) openly celebrated what looked like the road to justice. Yet although Weinstein was slapped with several felony sexual assault charges (including rape), he still emerged while smiling in handcuffs on the way to court — where he was able to post $1 million (of his $10 million bond) and walk free, at least temporarily. This display has led some of his other accusers (Annabella Sciorra and Ashley Judd) to express disappointment over how Weinstein’s case is being handled.

On Sunday, Sciorra explained in a series of tweets how she felt “no relief” at watching Weinstein leave court on bail. She also stated, “If there was truly ’equal justice under the law’, Harvey Weinstein would be behind bars in Rikers today, waiting for his own day in court, not free to roam New York, his other hunting ground, wearing an ankle bracelet.”

