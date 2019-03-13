Getty / Uproxx

If you’re about to book a flight, it’s likely that the fatal wreck of Ethiopian Flight 302 are weighing heavily on your mind. Though the FAA has declared the Boeing 737 Max 8 “airworthy,” the events surrounding the crash and similarities to another fatal Max 8 crash from a few months back is enough to warrant serious pause. As it stands, 19 countries have temporarily grounded the Boeing 737 Max 8, though Canada and the United States are still actively using the aircraft.

Time reports that Southwest and American airlines have 34 and 24 Max 8s in use respectively, with Air Canada and WestJet flying the aircraft model out of Canada. The Boeing 737 Max 8 reportedly serves the entire Southwest market and is used commonly on flights out of Miami via American Airlines.

How To Know If You’re Booked On A 737 Max 8

Luckily, knowing if your upcoming flight will be on a Boeing 737 Max 8 is relatively simple. The type of plane a flight is on is usually listed when you’re booking a ticket. If you’ve already booked a ticket, the plane type should be printed directly on it.

American Airlines

On this flight through American Airlines, the aircraft model is listed just below the arrival time — a Boeing 737 Max 8. In the event the information isn’t listed on your ticket, SeatGuru is a great resource to help you find detailed info on any flight. Simply enter the name of the airline, your flight number, and the flight date to receive detailed information about your flight — from plane models to seat maps and amenities.