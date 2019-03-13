



Uproxx

This afternoon, President Trump announced that the United States is grounding the Boeing 737 Max aircraft, days after an Ethiopian Airlines flight crashed, killing 157 people. With this being the second Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft crashed in six months, the United States is following the likes of China and Canada and grounding their fleet. The president announced that the grounding of 737s will be “effective immediately.”

“The safety of the American people, of all people, is our paramount concern,” President Trump said.

President Trump announces the US will issue an emergency order to ground all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 planes https://t.co/QBMV0ADeBi pic.twitter.com/O9tN1RJ3xI — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 13, 2019

#FAA Emergency Order effective immediately, prohibits the operation of @Boeing Model 737-8 and 737-9 MAX airplanes by U.S. certificated operators. https://t.co/NPAWXjTmRP https://t.co/lkEbuWhpLs — The FAA (@FAANews) March 13, 2019

According to CNBC, 74 of the 350 Boeing 737 Max jets in the world are part of U.S. airline fleets including, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Southwest Airlines. The U.S. joins China, Singapore, The Netherlands, the U.K., Iceland, Germany, and Canada in grounding the planes. As of now, dozens of countries have halted flights by the aircraft. Even so, Boeing is refusing to back down on the safety of the craft saying they have “full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX”.

Boeing continues to have full confidence in the safety of the 737 MAX. However, after consultation with the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), and aviation authorities and its customers around the world, Boeing has determined — out of an abundance of caution and in order to reassure the flying public of the aircraft’s safety — to recommend to the FAA the temporary suspension of operations of the entire global fleet of 371 737 MAX aircraft. “On behalf of the entire Boeing team, we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have lost their lives in these two tragic accidents,” said Dennis Muilenburg, president, CEO, Chairman of The Boeing Company. “We are supporting this proactive step out of an abundance of caution. Safety is a core value at Boeing for as long as we have been building airplanes; and it always will be. There is no greater priority for our company and our industry. We are doing everything we can to understand the cause of the accidents in partnership with the investigators, deploy safety enhancements and help ensure this does not happen again.” Boeing makes this recommendation and supports the decision by the FAA.





It’s not yet known what sort of delays the grounding of the fleet will create. A software patch for the 737 Max series of jets is expected in April.