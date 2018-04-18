Shutterstock

Tuesday was Tax Day, intended to be the last day to turn in 2017 tax returns. Tax Day is usually hectic, but this year was especially heart attack-inducing for the nation’s noble procrastinators, as the IRS’s direct payment system crashed, telling filers their “planned maintenance” would run from April 17, 2018 until December 31, 9999. (They must be using Windows 95.)

Richard Neal of the House Ways and Means Committee called for the IRS to “make accommodations so that every taxpayer attempting to file today has a fair shot to do so without penalty.” The IRS agreed, announcing Tuesday evening that the new filing deadline is midnight of April 18th: