Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When it comes to Omarosa Manigault and her comments about working with President Donald Trump, it’s hard to know what you can believe and what is a “white lie.” While Omarosa is allegedly being truthful about her job with the White House, her final days, why she left, and what she thinks about the future of the nation under Trump, there’s still the feeling that we’re being fed some reality TV trickery.

So when she stopped by The Late Show for an extensive interview with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, you don’t really know what to get. He starts things off asking about her shocking comments after the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother and claims that she and Ross Matthews were talking about Dreamers when she said, “we’re not going to be okay.” It’s something that seems entirely plausible, but Matthews chimed in on Twitter to say she was mistaken and the whole conversation was generally about Trump as president.

No shade, but Omarosa is mistaken. This convo was not about the Dreamers (we discussed that at another time). This convo was about President Trump. When asked, she said we would not be okay. Simple as that. Perhaps BB can release the unedited footage. @colbertlateshow https://t.co/a5mppoktV6 — Ross Mathews (@helloross) March 1, 2018

And even on The Late Show, her answer to Colbert’s questions trying to clarify her stance seemed to indicate it was all a play. It’s all some reality show game where she’s building suspense for the next chapter.