When it comes to Omarosa Manigault and her comments about working with President Donald Trump, it’s hard to know what you can believe and what is a “white lie.” While Omarosa is allegedly being truthful about her job with the White House, her final days, why she left, and what she thinks about the future of the nation under Trump, there’s still the feeling that we’re being fed some reality TV trickery.
So when she stopped by The Late Show for an extensive interview with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night, you don’t really know what to get. He starts things off asking about her shocking comments after the premiere of Celebrity Big Brother and claims that she and Ross Matthews were talking about Dreamers when she said, “we’re not going to be okay.” It’s something that seems entirely plausible, but Matthews chimed in on Twitter to say she was mistaken and the whole conversation was generally about Trump as president.
And even on The Late Show, her answer to Colbert’s questions trying to clarify her stance seemed to indicate it was all a play. It’s all some reality show game where she’s building suspense for the next chapter.
Fuck you for giving this leech airtime, Colbert.
You gotta know she’s gonna say nothing of substance, like the rest of her miserable life.
Yeah, but it’s not like he tousled her hair like Jimmy Fallon. He went after her with some vigour.
He should have asked what it was like being a black person born without soul.
she also starts off with a lie, claiming her time in the Clinton WH ended in impeachment, which did not happen as far as i know, the charges were issued but failed to pass the senate, and he was acquitted on both counts
Clinton was impeached. Impeachment doesn’t mean that the President must leave office, though. Nixon resigned after his impeachment, but he wasn’t technically required to.
@RocknRollHighSchool Common misconception, Nixon was never impeached, he resigned before he could be.