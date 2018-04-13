A Brief Timeline Of The Allegations Against EPA Chief Scott Pruitt

#Scandals #Donald Trump
Senior Contributor
04.13.18

UPROXX/Getty Image

Scott Pruitt has only been the head of the Environmental Protection Agency for a year, but he has been very, very busy. Unfortunately, if you’ve been following the news cycle, you know he’s been busy getting in trouble. Pruitt’s work at the EPA, his budgetary excesses, his clashes with staff, and even his personal cleanliness have all been a focus of the tumultuous news cycle. Since it seems like, every day, the steady drip-drip won’t stop, here’s a brief chronology of Pruitt’s scandals and embarrassments, which seem to leave him in danger of being ousted.

May 15th, 2017: One of Pruitt’s first decisions, reversing a ban on the pesticide chlorpyrifos, comes under scrutiny when a shift in wind sickens farm workers. In July, it will be revealed Pruitt met with the head of Dow Chemical, which makes chlorpyrifos, despite denials he consulted with any personnel from Dow, and spoke with lobbyists on the topic.

July 24th, 2017: In the wake of former Health Department head Tom Price being fired for using taxpayer money to rent private jets, Pruitt’s travel records show he was making what appeared to be personal trips to Oklahoma and attempting to be reimbursed for them.

September 28th, 2017: One of Pruitt’s more embarrassing days unfolds today, as a bunch of newspaper articles drop about his expenditures. Pruitt’s flight demands alone are found to have cost $58,000 more than absolutely necessary. The Washington Post reveals that Pruitt has a vast personal security detail, triple what any previous EPA administrator, and it may be compromising the EPA enforcement functions, as agents who normally investigate EPA violations are instead protecting Pruitt.

Pruitt also is reported to have completely locked down the floor his office is on, and staffers allege they’re not allowed to bring cell phones or take notes when meeting with Pruitt. It’s also revealed that the EPA has spent at least $25,000 on a “cone of silence” to prevent eavesdropping. In March, it’s uncovered that he really spent $43,000.

December 16th, 2017: Pruitt hires a public relations firm for $120,000 to, among other things, find EPA employees critical of his leadership and behavior. The firm, it’s later alleged, lied on its application for Pruitt’s business.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Scandals#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpSCANDALSscott pruitt

The RX

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 day ago
Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

Flatbush Zombies Take Us Through A Sonic Paradise On ‘Vacation In Hell’

04.10.18 3 days ago
Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 1 week ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 1 week ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP