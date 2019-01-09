Here’s the thing about the 0.01% that you need to understand: They’re spectacular, as a group, at getting richer. Like world class. You know how Steph Curry is fire beyond the arc? Or how Beyonce owned Coachella? Or how Scorsese is unbeatable at filming gritty mob shit? None of them are nearly as skilled at their respective crafts as the mega-rich are at extracting wealth from our financial system. And it’s not even close.
Right now, the highest-earning Americans are sequestering money from the economy at a staggering rate. And they’re doing it seamlessly, thanks to financial tools that you literally have never heard of. Tools that even the vast majority of one percenters never get access to. This is sped along by the unapologetic use of tax shelters. It’s all grossly blatant, lightning quick, and teeters dangerously close to breaking the #1 rule of amassing wealth: Make as much money as you can, but not so much that the poor raid your stronghold and you wake up with a pitchfork in your eye socket.
Usually, the insanely-wealthy are good at understanding how much money they can horde without the peasants taking action. That’s basic Scrooge McDuck 101. But when they get it wrong and things get out of whack, there are dramatic corrections until the system is brought back into balance. How do things return to some sense of equilibrium? According to The Great Leveler: Violence and the History of Inequality from the Stone Age to the Twenty-First Century by Walter Scheidel, change comes through widespread calamity. The author and Stanford professor cites “the Four Horsemen” — state collapse, war, natural disaster, or revolution. Looking backward, it’s always one of these and it’s always bloody.
To identify when the wealth gap is growing out of hand, statisticians and economists worldwide use the Gini coefficient — a number that measures inequality based on how wealth is spread across society. When the wealth of the richest citizens leaves the poor too far behind, there is, historically speaking a dramatic reckoning, e.g. death and chaos.
Now take a stab at which country’s Gini coefficient is highest among the Top 10 Richest Nations? If you guessed that it was the US (even though many economists agree that our official Gini number is actually much higher than reported due to mega-rich’s use of tax havens, blatant tax evasion, and a lack of nuance in how the Gini coefficient itself is calculated) then you’re absolutely correct.
Can you hear the bottom 50% percent of earners — disproportionately Millenials — who control a perilously low percentage of our national wealth, sharpening their pitchforks? Is it time to worry yet?
This is the backdrop into which Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez suggested the possibility of a 70% marginal tax rate. Speaking with Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes last week, she said:
You look at our tax rates back in the ’60s and when you have a progressive tax rate system, your tax rate, let’s say from zero to $75,000, may be 10 percent or 15 percent, etc. But once you get to the tippy-tops — on your 10 millionth dollar — sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder, you should be contributing more.
The very suggestion was met with immediate derision and claims of socialism from the right, to which Ocasio-Cortez quickly responded.
A gap in wealth in a capitalist democracy isn’t something that “needs to be fixed”. Well written and researched though it may be, seems like your concept of this wealth gap is just further illustration that now is the time for socialism. Or maybe just start by taking down internet mega wealthy like Bezos and Zuckerbergs who we turn a blind eye to because, you know, we addicted to their products.
@ak8675309 I think there are a few options. I would love to see massive penalties for use of tax shelters. I also think the high tax rate could be a positive. And I’d like to — in the long term — see companies stop issuing stock dividends. I hate that model (because it removes wealth rather than allowing it to cycle). There are a fair few practical ways, but general awareness is sooooooo low.
@ak8675309 A gap in wealth in a capitalist democracy isn’t something that “needs to be fixed”. You’re right. It doesn’t NEED to. But these vast levels of wealth inequality have all led to blood on the streets. There’s four hundred years of capitalism to draw from. If we want to risk that, I’m okay with it. I’m a moral relativist who would do anything to protect my family and I’m trained in wilderness survival. But if people don’t want some 28 Days Later-meets-Purge shit, they might think about some preemptive corrections.
I dig where you come from here; I’m fairly competent wilderness survivalwise as well (seriously). One of the driving energy cells here for me is the article you’d written six weeks ago (secret canabis club) where you talked about a sort of revolutionary time we live in; I drew comparisons to the sixties (you did too). It’s stuck with me that the fundamental difference here between thirty years or so of generations is this: a willingness to go without. Even though the right minded teens and activist types of the sixties and seventies were fully willing to go without; to abandon all contemporary treats as well as status symbols, they were only so capable of delivering the message – getting it done. Today’s “kids” with a similar revolutionary mind set, in my humble opinion, are not going to part with their four hundred dollar kicks or 1200 dollar phone. The gap we have here wealthwise doesn’t really prevent those without from owning new iPhones or expensive gaming systems. I ask myself “who will be the first one to voluntary relinquish all these contemporary shinnies for the long game of a better system, healthier planet etc.”
I agree that general awareness is so low, but then again I just watched a video about thousand dollar sneakers and trust me, those who desire them know ALL about them. So we have the power to obsess and learn, just over really shallow things.
I agree though 100% that a higher tax rate for the wealthy is oh about a hundred plus years overdue. We should tax the shit out of them in all seriousness.
Well, @ak8675309, it took some time, but I have to say: “I agree with you.” We have the potential to change the world, the question is will we?
I always think of the famous tag written in Iraq: “The United States is not at war. The armed services is at war. The United States is at the mall.”
Due to some marginal quality of living increases, we are all in danger of apathy. And wealth inequality compounds rapidly in the darkness.
“I always think of the famous tag written in Iraq: “The United States is not at war. The armed services is at war. The United States is at the mall.”
I love this.
Goddamn it, people, I don’t wanna go live in a tent. Stop it.
Good news for you, no one is talking about living in tents. Stop it.
…Uh, these guys actually are. Did you read this thread?
@SomebodyNose we were. Like… right up there.
Enh, let’s cut him some slack. He probably doesn’t realize I was making the jokes which, given how some of these comment threads have gone…
@wordweary you are the best and I agree. I’m allllll for slack cutting!
I appreciated this article. Income inequality doesn’t get discussed nearly enough and it’s a huge issue that drives a lot of other issues and ripples out into all facets of society. Kinda analogous to overpopulation / environmental concerns IMO. It’s sad how large swaths of the population (exhibit A above) have been indoctrinated to resist even thinking critically about the issue because they’ve been told anyone who is concerned about a tiny fraction of the populace controlling the vast majority of wealth / resources is SOCIALIST REEEEEEEE.
Often times these same people will be the ones saying we need to cut funding for public media or schools or parks or make similarly ridiculous arguments like demanding poor people take drug tests so they can receive food stamps, because THAT’s the type of real inequality issues in this country.
I’ve long-wondered why Democrats can’t push for some sort of tax reform like this, heavily taxing the literal top 1%, wealthiest of the wealthy, considering it would circumvent all the arguments about ‘job creators’ and ‘small business owners’ being affected and all that BS and would only affect a tiny fraction of the population who objectively would be absolutely fine regardless. Seems like a political no-brainer. My issue with focusing on tax rates though is that the ultra wealthy typically aren’t earning most of their money via income. They’re earning it via investments. Shouldn’t there be some sort of progressive capital gains tax? Ditto estate taxes?
my fav comment of the decade. perfectly put. thanks so so much for adding to the convo.
You lost me when you started promoting (again) AOC. When did this site start pushing an agenda?
Nooooooooo. @FSUpunk there’s not enough info about AOC to “promote” her. And I’m not in her district. But there’s a TON of information that wants me to defend her for getting attacked for floating a 70% tax bracket, when that shit used to be standard.
It started around 3 years ago.
@Whatitiz73
And yet here you are, every single day, clicking and commenting over and over again. You hate the website, you hate the authors, you hate the articles, you hate their “agenda”, but you just need to get your fix don’t you? Uproxx owns you.
I keep the simple minded in check. It’s a public service at this point.
Make the ultra rich use a set amount of their wealth to invest in job creation or donations to vetted charities of their choice? Fine, all for it. Just having the government collect it through taxes? Nope, you might as well burn the money.
@Whatitiz73 I’m fine with those proposals. They seem smart. I also don’t trust the government with $$. But I trust billionaires even less.
You don’t trust Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Tim Cook and many of the others you point out in this article that are Democrats or just the ones have different political views than you?
I literally made that point in the article. Gates has taken a vow to donate half his money, that’s solid. But generally, no — I don’t trust anyone set on capturing wealth from the system in excess of… say… 20M total assets.
I know, that’s why I was confused why you wouldn’t trust a group where you assumed many agreed with your position(s).
25 million in liquid assets is what most experts (bankers) consider “wealthy”. 20 million in total assets isn’t as bourgeoisie as you would think.
Anyway, even if only half the money was put to work by the wealth creators and the other half was loophole chasing, shadiness, bribery, whatever you want to label it, it would still be more effective than just handing it over to people who “just pay it” when it comes to expenses and budgeting.
Not to sound negative but who cares? Everyone understands it’s unfair people have billions they will never physically touch in a lifetime, while people starve to death in the same country. It’s sad, yes. But thinking something will actually get done? Waste of time w all these long comments. Really. People are cruel, welcome to reality.
HAWT TAKE!
“Things suck, and will always suck, so it’s fine that I am on my couch eating these Doritos.”
I’ll paraphrase a Ronald Wright quote here, but the reason why working class Americans vote against their own financial interest is because poor and working class people in America don’t see themselves as poor or working class, they see themselves as “temporarily not millionaires.” And that’s the problem. They’ve bought into the lie that that can be them one day, they too will be rich. Those Mega Millions numbers are going to hit eventually, I just need to keep playing. Why would I want to raise taxes on the rich to fund a robust social safety net, that will be ME one day paying those taxes!
Meanwhile, our schools don’t teach even the basics of investing or interest. I remember having a conversation with a buddy of mine– a reasonably smart guy– about how he wound up in significant debt. He explained that, at his schools, they never talked about compound interest(or his wife’s). His parents were blue collar and didn’t teach him much either…So they saw #s like “10% interest” for a house and didn’t think “wow, that’s high” because it was only 3 points over the average at the time.
This guy isn’t an idiot, but he was unprepared for that part of being an adult. There’re millions of people like my friend out there making decisions about their finances and the future of our country without even understanding the foundational rules. As an example, the whole article here stems from comments about income taxes. How many really wealthy people earn even 10% of their money via taxable income vs. capital gains? If you’re in that category, you aren’t even playing on the same field as I am, and probably you are.
When Jake Tapper honestly asked Ocasio-Cortez how she’s pay for her grandiose, trillion dollar plans her response was “just pay it. ” That’s not just embarrassingly clueless it’s downright offensive. In the event you want some modicum of credibility I wouldn’t reference quotes from that imbecile.
Don’t worry, no one will ever want their money back…
@Shecky she’s referenced because she advanced a certain conversation. The fact that I cited studies tied to every number is where I get the credibility.
She didn’t advance it, she just yelled the loudest and made the most absurd comments on the subject. Really, the politics of today.
@Whatitiz73 she’s an elected official, not someone on a street corner.
So is Donald Trump.
Yeah, and we have conversations about Trump all the time.
It sounded like you were trying to say she was beyond reproach and needs to be taken seriously when I said she didn’t advance the convo simply because she is an elected official. We know that clearly isn’t the case with the Trump conversation here.
She is basically being loud and saying a lot of dumb things that fire up a certain part of the population, like Trump. The politics of today.