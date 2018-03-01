One day after the shocking announcement that President Trump’s fourth communications director, Hope Hicks, was resigning, the administration looks set to lose yet another key official. On Thursday, MSNBC first reported that the White House was prepping to replace H.R. McMaster — who is Trump’s second national security advisor — and that the change has been spearheaded by Chief of Staff John Kelly and Defense Secretary James “Mad Dog” Mattis.
Of course, this is an amazing report to behold because this president has seen an extraordinary amount of turnover in about a year, and the trend doesn’t appear to be ending. MSNBC cites five sources who say this will happen within a month, and NBC News follows up with details on a likely replacement:
A leading candidate to become President Donald Trump’s third national security adviser is the auto industry executive Stephen Biegun, according to the officials.
Biegun, who serves as vice president of international governmental affairs for the Ford Motor Company, served on the National Security Council staff from 2001 to 2003, including as a senior staffer for then-national security adviser Condoleezza Rice.
Trump appointed McMaster after the resignation of Michael Flynn, who exited over mounting reports of his vulnerability to Russian blackmail. Flynn has since worked out a sweetheart deal with Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia probe, but he was the first of many to leave their posts or be fired. As for McMaster, reports of presidential friction arrived shortly after he began his role, and as is often the case, it seems as those reports weren’t unfounded.
THE BEST PEOPLE
SO MUCH WINNING
Goddamn, this administration is like a revolving door.
Initially, I was going to make a joke about auto industry experience mapping to national security. Then I noticed he had two whole years of experience on the National Security Council, which makes him one of the most qualified individuals put forth for any of these cabinet positions.
Which means he probably won’t take it.
Probably.
It’s gone beyond a dumpster fire and is now the perpetual Springfield Tire Fire.
I’m going with Centralia myself.
Or as Fox news reported it, When will Mr Magoo lock up Hillary!?!
I just want to point something out. Part of the hoopla over Hillary’s emails is that since it was on a private server, classified information could have been leaked. Key word, COULD HAVE. Now, we have had a whole bunch of people who couldn’t even get security clearance in the first place, have been parading in and out of the White House. These people have had access to some of the most classified intelligence there is. But doesn’t this turnover in personnel represent some sort of security threat? Because there is NO WAY that some intel isn’t making it’s way back to Russia…
Everybody knows. The only people that could do something about it won’t.
Trump flat out gave the Russian ambassador classified intelligence when they met in the Oval Office. Just flat out told it to him. The MAGA chuds didn’t care. If Hillary or Obama did that, they’d be oiling up their AR-15s and talking about “Second Amendment solutions.” Trump gives classified intel to the Russians? NBD.
Final stretch, Mueller, let’s bring this home.
Can we now finally replace the lunatic orange due process disrespecting fuck stain?
Other’s report that John Bolton is up for the position, which is the goddamn scariest thing I’ve ever heard. That empty hat should be nowhere near power.
At this rate the Trump admin is just going to be approaching tourists out on Pennsylvania Ave…
Hey, wanna be on the National Security Council? No? How about you? Got any staff management experience? Ah, don’t even worry about it. Have we got a job for you!