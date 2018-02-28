Hope Hicks, the longtime aide to Donald Trump who followed him all the way to the White House and into the communications director job previously occupied by Anthony Scaramucci for 10 days, revealed on Wednesday that she was resigning. According to the New York Times, the former model turned personal assistant to the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star made the announcement on Wednesday. Politico reports that Press Secretary Sarah Sanders subsequently confirmed the news to reporters.
Per the Times, Trump’s third communications director “had been considering leaving for several months”:
She told colleagues that she had accomplished what she felt she could with a job that made her one of the most powerful people in Washington, and that there would never be a perfect moment to leave, according to White House aides.
In a statement, Hicks expressed her gratitude to President Trump and the White House staff:
“There are no words to adequately express my gratitude to President Trump,” Hicks said in a statement provided by the White House, in which she did not say what she planned to do next. “I wish the President and his administration the very best as he continues to lead our country.”
Her resignation came a day after she “Bannoned” the House Intelligence Committee while testifying behind closed doors. Though nowhere nearly as severely as Carter Page, Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and others with previous connections to Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, White House transition, and early administration, Hicks has been a person of interest to Special Prosecutor Robert Mueller’s ongoing probe into possible collusion with Russia. But like former Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, she apparently revealed nothing.
(Via New York Times and Politico)
A day after testifying.
She was Trump’s FOURTH Communications Director, after:
-Jason Miller (resigned after it was discovered he was cheating on his wife with another Trump staffer and got his mistress pregnant)
-Michael Dubke
-Anthony “the Mooch” Scaramucci (fired by John Kelly after a series of bizarre and obscene comments given in interviews)
-Hope Hicks (resigned one day after testifying before Congress, in which she refused to answer most questions)
Average length of service for a Trump Communications Director: 88 days. Best of luck to Number Five, you’ll need it.
Interesting angle to this: Maggie Haberman of the NYTimes was on CNN this morning talking about Hicks. Haberman does it right — she’s a kick-ass journalist, and I trust what she reports. Her take on Hicks was delivered so as not to leave a shred of doubt: the timing of the departure was coincidence, and wasn’t as a result of her (non) testimony. Haberman said she didn’t get fired or get asked to leave: she did it on her own and picked the time to do it.
Haberman’s a journalist, and isn’t the type to provide a smokescreen or cover to anyone in the political limelight (that’s left to PR/bullshit artists like Sanders, Conway and Hicks herself). So there’s that for consideration…
Probably a combination of factors: Porter scandal (she was dating him), testifying before Mueller, Russiagate, having to constantly lie for Trump, etc. It takes its toll.
