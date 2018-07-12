WWE 205 Not So Live 6/19 & 6/26/18: Buddy & Veronica’s Double Digest

#WWE
07.12.18 20 mins ago

Hello! We’re dreadfully behind on these columns thanks to the horrorshow that is Post-Concussion Syndrome, but the shows are still good enough that they deserve taking the time to catch up with. This is a double report for the June 19th and June 26th. Watch the first on the WWE Network here, and then load up the second on the Network here.

As always, utilize those like and share buttons, and tell everyone that over the next short while they’re about to get as much 205 Live analysis as they can cram into their cramholes. Be sure to follow With Spandex on Twitter here, Uproxx Sports here, and I guess me and my damaged brain here.

Now let’s get crammin’!

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGS205 not so liveBUDDY MURPHYdrew gulakWWEWWE 205 Live

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 6 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 week ago 11 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 week ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 week ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP