Watch Kenny Omega Make His Return To AEW With The Young Bucks

After a nine-month absence, Kenny Omega has finally returned to AEW.

In the weeks leading up to Wednesday night’s ‘House of the Dragon’ event, the Young Bucks teased difficulties finding a partner in AEW’s trios tournament, with the build up of the tournament leading to the organization crowning its first trios champions. But Wednesday night, Omega made his triumphant return to join the Bucks in the main event against La Faccion Ingobernable in the first round of the tournament.

Kenny Omega is BACK. #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/Yt3Q3krcpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 18, 2022

This was Omega’s first match since dropping the AEW heavyweight title to Hangman Page back in November at AEW Full Gear.

Omega reportedly dealt with a slew of injuries he’d been holding off on getting fixed including shoulder, knee, and abdomen injuries per the Wrestling Observer.

“Kenny Omega is currently recovering from arthroscopic knee surgery. The recovery from this will take about ten weeks. He will be getting surgery to repair his sports hernia at the end of March and that’s about a two-month recovery. There are other things he’s also taking care of,” Meltzer wrote.

Omega’s return sets up nicely for his squad to be favorites in the run up to the crowning of the trios champions at All Out, with a possible showdown against Page and his buddies, the Dark Order.