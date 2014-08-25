2K Games Is Loving The Success Of WWE SuperCard

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been logging a lot of time on WWE SuperCard. This little free-to-play card game sort of came out of nowhere and started draining me of any and all productivity, like any good mobile game should. Today, 2K Games and WWE commented on the success of the game, and the statistics they’re rolling out are pretty impressive.
In its first week of release, WWE SuperCard was downloaded a whopping 1.5 million times. From the official 2K Games press release:
“In less than one week, WWE SuperCard broke 2K’s records and became one of the Company’s most popular free-to-play games to date,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “WWE SuperCard is a fun, engaging and addictive game for mobile game enthusiasts, WWE fans and card collectors alike, bringing the larger-than-life action of WWE straight to their mobile devices to engage with at home or on-the-go.”
“Surpassing 1.5 million downloads globally for WWE SuperCard in less than one week is truly an incredible accomplishment,” said Casey Collins, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products, WWE. “2K’s video game expertise combined with WWE’s strong brand appeal and passionate fan base set the foundation for a successful mobile application.”
The full release can be found over on Joystiq. At this point, 18 million unique play sessions have been launched, resulting in 82 million exhibition victories and over 575,000 King of the Ring tournaments. They’re claiming that the average gameplay session lasts about 14 minutes, which means that I can finally claim to be greater than average in some aspect of my life. In my opinion, the most interesting news is 2K’s vision for the future of SuperCard – they’ve confirmed there will be post-launch content released at some point in the form of roster updates. I’d love to see some vintage WCW cards thrown in the mix, how about you? Maybe a “CM Punk Chant” debuff card that drains the Charisma stat? Just brainstorming here. Now excuse me, I’m going to go start another King of the Ring so I can get more Super Rares. It’s weird having to rely on Nikki Bella in the clutch.
I want a CM Punk card that just randomly leaves you deck for no reason.
Also, a fully-leveled up common Dusty Rhodes should be the greatest card.
Also x2, I want the ability to challenge my friends :/ (Y’all can’t handle this super rare EVA MARIE)
I read that as “Evee” Marie.. and wondered which stone you evolved her with..
I was a little sad to discover that Dusty had anything but a common card.
I had a maxed Rare Rey Mysterio early on, and then all of a sudden he left my deck.
(Or I may have accidentally used him in training when I was drunk one night.)
(Maybe.)
I don’t think Eva Marie can evolve. Though she is improved when you use BRICK on her.
YEah, I want to do WrestleBro challenges. KotR takes too long, I gave up
I just went up against someone with a 3-2 exhibition record who’s playing an EPIC HHH card.
HOW MUCH MONEY ARE YOU SPENDING ON THIS GAME, JERK!?!?
KotR is IMPERATIVE if you want to level up, and unlock the ability to collect stronger cards, since it’s the “quickest” way to cards the cards necessary to unlock the next tier.
Your tier is dependent on the strength of your deck, so in theory, you want to have as many maxed out Pro cards as possible. I ended up unlocking Ultra Rare last night after having a single Super Rare Rock, and maxed out Pro Super Rare cards for Vince McMahon and Rey Mysterio. Due to the odds of pulling a Super Rare card being less than pulling a Common, Uncommon, or Rare card, the easiest way to get those cards is to win KotR, since winning KotR nets you a pair of cards that you can the level and Pro. Even if you DON’T win, you still get SOMETHING pretty decent. At this point, a Rare Pro isn’t anything to sneeze at, because the game hasn’t been flooded with people building their decks with microtransactions, so most people are on a pretty even playing field.
What I’m saying is KotR is free, useable cards, and at this early stage, getting in and building your deck will make staying competitive in the future much, much easier.
I must of missed the part where a free game getting downloaded a bunch of times makes people money…
They’re making money from in-app purchases which, from what I’ve seen, are occurring at a pretty decent clip.
In app purchases
That pretty much is 2ks thing. VC in NBA is way over priced.
Not that I actually pay for it…
This is one of the first games in a long time I haven’t need to do any in-app purchases to have fun. TAKE THAT MY LITTLE PONY! NOBODY WANTS TO DO EQUESTRIA GIRLS DANCING!
Played this 300 times already. Very addicting.
Botchedspot summed up this game perfectly for me.
[botchedspot.com]
i’m still struggling with something that i haven’t seen anyone else acknowledge- that the exhibition mode is a joke. you’re not facing another player, just a hypothetical deck.
I think you play other people’s decks controlled by the computer.
Correct, it’s other people’s decks controlled by AI. I’ve found it keeps things fair, as I’ve faced stronger decks, but won because the AI mismanaged when they played their cards.
I prefer facing the A.I. since it keeps games nice and quick.
I broke down one night and bought an Epic card. I imagine there a lot of folks like me.
I deleted it eventually. It seemed like after I had 2 Super Rare cards maxed out that it would take too much time to get higher than that
With out being able to make alliances or trade cards the game gets old quick
I didn’t like letting it post stuff for me a la mafia wars. I assume you guys made dummy accounts?
You can turn that off in the Options
Oh man. I haven’t even checked my Facebook account. My family’s expecting baby pictures, not my sad obsession with WWE cards!
For all I know, this is SOP with card games. But that said, I appreciate that the company that called Wrestlemania XXV “the 25th anniversary of Wrestlemania” and insists that the champion only has a 25-percent chance of winning a Fatal Four-Way match has a game in which the uncommon tier of card is in fact the second-most common of the bunch.
It is. Standard collectible card (or miniature) game rarity progression is common, uncommon, rare, top tier (very rare, super rare, legendary, epic, whatever it’s called in that game).
Ah. Duly noted. Were it not, I would not have put it past WWE to be tone-deaf enough to do something like in defiance of the dictionary.
I think it’s possible that we might end up disappointed in a lot of the “post release” roster updates. If I remember correctly, legally, this still counts the same as any other video game, meaning that WWE (or 2K) would need to license someone’s image specifically for use in video games before putting it in the game. It’s similar to my other favorite F2P time waster, Marvel: Avengers Alliance. They can’t put Namor in the game, because the game is licensed by Marvel, and a different studio (Sony, I think) owns the video game rights to Namor.
I, too, would LOVE a set of WCW cards. But I expect the best we’ll most likely see Vader, Sting, Booker T, and a bunch of the guys who are in the Hall of Fame, which honestly isn’t bad at all. Just don’t hold your breath for The Steiner Brothers, Buff Bagwell, or Ultimo Dragon.
As it stands, I’m just gonna hang out over here with my Ultra Rare Macho Man and Big Show cards.
My mom held her breath for Buff Bagwell once.
Fake an Injury (rare)
Sorcery
Pay 2 Politics tokens to return your opponent’s card to their hand
so, is this something available for my laptop? I do not have a smart phone.
No, BUT there are programs for Windows (BlueStacks is one I have used) which let you run android on a pc. It’s basically just an emulator, it’s still free while in beta.
It definitely lets you run Supercard and the WWE app on Vista, I was messing with BlueStacks earlier. You may need the latest video drivers.
It would be nice if this article actually posted stuff about, ya know, the game.
82 EXHIBITION VICTORIES!
*82 MILLION
for shame…
Maybe we can bump The Great Khali’s ring skills with this.
Most hilarious thing: Eva Marie’s special move is a Schoolgirl
I saw this article and was curious to learn about this game and why I should get it, but all I got was 18 MILLION UNIQUE DOWNLOADS and POST LAUNCH CONTENT COMING SOON.
So I guess what I am getting at is I hope WWE paid you guys for this advertisement.
Supercard is fun for a very brief period of time. It’s a cool concept, and at the beginning, the game has a nice pace. You’re winning new cards, augmenting your team, and making real changes.
But after about 100 matches (which go by very quickly) I found that I wasn’t progressing anymore. I had one Super Rare who won all his matches, a few rares filling out my tag team and 2nd solo slots, and a below average Diva which was annoying because I lost all the Diva matchups. Once you reach this point, the grind becomes soooooo slooooowwww.
Of course, the idea is to hook you with the fast paced early gameplay, then force you to make in-app purchases to keep that good feeling going. It’s just another “get ’em addicted then make ’em pay” mobile game, just with a WWE skin.