2K Games Is Loving The Success Of WWE SuperCard

If you’re anything like me, you’ve been logging a lot of time on WWE SuperCard. This little free-to-play card game sort of came out of nowhere and started draining me of any and all productivity, like any good mobile game should. Today, 2K Games and WWE commented on the success of the game, and the statistics they’re rolling out are pretty impressive.

In its first week of release, WWE SuperCard was downloaded a whopping 1.5 million times. From the official 2K Games press release:

“In less than one week, WWE SuperCard broke 2K’s records and became one of the Company’s most popular free-to-play games to date,” said Chris Snyder, Vice President of Marketing at 2K. “WWE SuperCard is a fun, engaging and addictive game for mobile game enthusiasts, WWE fans and card collectors alike, bringing the larger-than-life action of WWE straight to their mobile devices to engage with at home or on-the-go.” “Surpassing 1.5 million downloads globally for WWE SuperCard in less than one week is truly an incredible accomplishment,” said Casey Collins, Executive Vice President, Consumer Products, WWE. “2K’s video game expertise combined with WWE’s strong brand appeal and passionate fan base set the foundation for a successful mobile application.”

The full release can be found over on Joystiq. At this point, 18 million unique play sessions have been launched, resulting in 82 million exhibition victories and over 575,000 King of the Ring tournaments. They’re claiming that the average gameplay session lasts about 14 minutes, which means that I can finally claim to be greater than average in some aspect of my life. In my opinion, the most interesting news is 2K’s vision for the future of SuperCard – they’ve confirmed there will be post-launch content released at some point in the form of roster updates. I’d love to see some vintage WCW cards thrown in the mix, how about you? Maybe a “CM Punk Chant” debuff card that drains the Charisma stat? Just brainstorming here. Now excuse me, I’m going to go start another King of the Ring so I can get more Super Rares. It’s weird having to rely on Nikki Bella in the clutch.