A Former WWE Champion Is Headed To Lucha Underground Next Year

Last week the first episode of El Rey’s Lucha Underground dropped and created a lot of buzz. The show’s a unique take on a lucha libre hour-long, featuring stars from the past, present and future of the sport. It’s the only place you can see Blue Demon Jr. slowly tap a guy out, followed by Richochet in a Puma mask doing two backflips into a headscissors takedown.
Today, Lucha Underground is creating even MORE buzz thanks to the announcement of a huge name joining the show next year. Former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio, aka El Patrón Alberto, will soon step foot in Dario Cueto’s seedy pro wrestling warehouse.
ADR spoke with WrestleTalkTV about the value of his name and how he and WWE don’t need each other, and caps it off with the LU announcement. Jump to the 1:45 mark for an excerpt from the interview, unless you want to sit through a minute and a half of G4 hosts in AJ Styles t-shirts.
Son Of Havoc is going to spend SO LONG in the cross armbreaker, you guys.
Ricardo better be with him!
EL PAAATRRRROOOOOOON ALLLBBEERRRRTTOOO!
Man, Del Rio always struck me as terribly boring. I dunno, WWE needed a Mexican draw to try to win-over fans in the Southern US so they turned Del Rio into a thing. Now it’s like they’ve kinda lost interest in that whole demographic (or at least in pandering to that whole demographic). Meh.
Idk if they necessarily lost interest, they just didn’t have much going for them with Rey constantly hurt (and them constantly hoping for a big WM story between him and Sin Cara or Del Rio).
Besides, they have Kalisto in the pipeline now, so they won’t be missing Alberto or Rey soon
I love ADR in the ring, love. He always brought it, no matter the opponent or situation. He was saddled with a bad character in the Million Peso Man that they couldn’t commit on (and a reminder, as iconic as DiBiase was, the only long-term feud or program that he ever had that worked was the build to Virgil turning face) and he doesn’t really have the natural charisma to carry him. He should have been an iceman shooter Shamrock-type.
@Iron Mike Sharpie I agree with you. Dude could go in the ring, but he was always just “another guy” to me. He was never The Guy. Now, that could be a combination of a bunch of things, but, for whatever reason(s) I just never invested in him.
I think you hit the nail right on the head, @EtsukoMita_IsDyingInside, ADR should have been more in that Ken Shamrock/MMA vein. He was a legit bad ass, why not showcase that instead of the Mexican Aristocrat gimmick? To me he never looked like HE believed it, so why should anyone else?
I watched the first ep last night and kind loved it, the scripted scenes were super cheesy (and we need to get Eric Roberts as a rival promoter stat!) but the wrestling was pretty great. Del Rio would make a pretty awesome addition.
[www.youtube.com] RESPECT EL PATRON!
I hope hope him and Lucha Underground both do extremely well. I haven’t seen it yet, but the buzz around it has been extremely positive.