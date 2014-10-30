A Loving GIF Tribute To The Time Meng And Goldberg Stopped Fighting And Got Pizza

This week’s wrestling news is depressing. It’s all hepatitis accusations and sexual harassment claims and crumbling network infrastructures. Thanks to the whims of a Redditor, your week’s about to turn around.

Presented without context, the GIF sweeping the Internet this afternoon. I recommend you just watch it and share it without learning more. It’s a work of art.

If you’d like context, please enjoy the best Little Caesars commercial ever. If you’re like me, you can hear Tony Shiavone’s voice before you even click play.

I hope the next scene is Goldberg getting upset about Meng’s rudeness and Jackhammering him through the pizza party table. Thank you for making our day a little brighter, Internet.