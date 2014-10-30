A Loving GIF Tribute To The Time Meng And Goldberg Stopped Fighting And Got Pizza

This week’s wrestling news is depressing. It’s all hepatitis accusations and sexual harassment claims and crumbling network infrastructures. Thanks to the whims of a Redditor, your week’s about to turn around.
Presented without context, the GIF sweeping the Internet this afternoon. I recommend you just watch it and share it without learning more. It’s a work of art.
If you’d like context, please enjoy the best Little Caesars commercial ever. If you’re like me, you can hear Tony Shiavone’s voice before you even click play.
I hope the next scene is Goldberg getting upset about Meng’s rudeness and Jackhammering him through the pizza party table. Thank you for making our day a little brighter, Internet.
The GIF is broken…..
[i.imgur.com]
Gracias, muchacho
This is really weird, mostly because I really don’t remember Meng getting a lot of sponsorship work. It’s not like the 4 talking wrestling buddies they put out were Hogan, Sting, Goldberg, and effing Meng.
Meng looks badass in the commercial though. If I didn’t know anything about wrestling, after watching the commercial, I’d think Meng was a top guy and Goldberg’s biggest rival.
Better part of the day? You know who debuts on NXT as a birthday present to me.
That’s next week actually…
Yea .. found out the hard way. There’s a slow burn build up and general stupidity. C’mon Hiedeo why are you so stupid!?!
I am so stoked about next week’s show, I can’t even stand it.
Back on topic: I think I got the Sting one. Those look familiar; I think I may have it somewhere in my house.
I wouldn’t actually mind a feature on Meng road stories.
Only problem with this commercial is Meng using a chair.
I love Meng. Top 5 all timer.
Keep the garbage pizza. Gimme the sweetass motion cards.
Little Ceasar’s revamp completely made me forgot they were once an actual pizza place. Though maybe I’m just too young.
this is amazing