A Member Of The Current NXT Wrestling Roster Is Likely A Former Escort

Just love me, for an hourly fee.
According to the always-reliable Daily Mail, one of the current members of the NXT roster has some escorting experience in their past. No, sorry, Ashley Massaro hasn’t resigned with WWE. It isn’t Bull Dempsey either.
The culprit is Stuart Tomlinson, aka Hugo Knox. He hasn’t really done any on-air stuff for NXT yet, but it seems like WWE has/had plans to debut him soon based on this video posted a couple weeks ago…
Tomlinson was a former goalkeeper for the British Burton Albion football club. A woman named Kerry Miller, who worked in the club’s office, is accused of inappropriate relationships with the players, and she, in turn, is suing the club for sexual harassment. It’s all a bit of a sticky wicket really.
Miller claimed she dated Tomlinson in 2012, but it might have been a “leave the money on the nightstand” kind of relationship. While on the stand, Burton Albion’s chairman outed Tomlinson as a part-time male escort whilst playing for the team.
So, now the question is, where does WWE go from here? The company has a very inconsistent track record when it comes to dealing with their talent’s past dirty deeds. They attempted to sweep the aforementioned Ashley Massaro’s escorting past under the rug, although she didn’t last long with the company once the allegations hit. Other ladies have been canned when nude, or even just racy, photos have surfaced (Aloisia!). Others haven’t (Maryse, Lana). Also, as you may have already noted, sexy pasts are usually an issue with the company’s female talent. How will WWE react to a male performer with a seedy past? Is a bit of light prostitution just a boys will be boys situation?
Either way, maybe it’s time to stop hiring sketchy European goalkeepers, WWE.
New age val venis!
I think his biggest crime is being an ex Port Vale player. (That was a reference to the fact that they are our biggest rivals. Our being of course Walsall.)
Keep your Footy B-Division rivalry nonsense out of my Pro Graps B-Division gossip!
So, now the question is, where does WWE go from here?
They give him a Val Venis gimmick, obviously.
It has been a while since they did a good gigolo gimmick, but I don’t know if it would survive the PG censors.
Bring Val back as his manager, or The Godfather.
Hello ladies!
Sasha Banks is crazy about him on Twitter, which makes me insanely jealous.
The sad truth is, this wouldn’t even be a story if this country didn’t needlessly have a bug up its ass about sex work. (Yes, I know the Mail is British, but stay with me here.) And it really shouldn’t be a story – it’s no more relevant to his potential as a wrestler than the fact that Summer Rae was in the Lingerie Football League before joining the E. Unless there’s a potential instance of WWE having different standards for the past lives of its male talent versus its female talent as alluded to in the last paragraph, there is literally no reason we should be discussing any of this. Alas, puritanical Western society and its stigma of sex workers as immoral whores strikes again.
(Not accusing anyone here of that, btw. More just bemoaning the state of things.)
Well, okay, this comment has officially been made — the rest thinking about it can refrain.
Hey, someone had to!
Also the fact that this isn’t really news. The Daily Mail is a really really shitty TMZ only if TMZ stopped every 10 seconds to fuck Buckingham Palace and had the brain of Heel!Zeb Coulter.
Wait — Summer Rae was in the Lingerie Football League? So I see.
[www.chron.com]
(It’s just a bikini photo.)
It really comes down to if their contract has something about disclosure of “misdeeds” or something. They were fully aware of Summer Rae being in the LFL when she was hired but most likely weren’t informed of this situation by Knox.
I cannot believe they dropped Aloisia because of those particular photos. They were pretty tame, in my opinion at least. And she had the sort of potential you just don’t come across every day. The only way I could see Vince dropping her is if she refused an advance from him or something.
