A Member Of The Current NXT Wrestling Roster Is Likely A Former Escort

According to the always-reliable Daily Mail, one of the current members of the NXT roster has some escorting experience in their past. No, sorry, Ashley Massaro hasn’t resigned with WWE. It isn’t Bull Dempsey either.

The culprit is Stuart Tomlinson, aka Hugo Knox. He hasn’t really done any on-air stuff for NXT yet, but it seems like WWE has/had plans to debut him soon based on this video posted a couple weeks ago…

Tomlinson was a former goalkeeper for the British Burton Albion football club. A woman named Kerry Miller, who worked in the club’s office, is accused of inappropriate relationships with the players, and she, in turn, is suing the club for sexual harassment. It’s all a bit of a sticky wicket really.

Miller claimed she dated Tomlinson in 2012, but it might have been a “leave the money on the nightstand” kind of relationship. While on the stand, Burton Albion’s chairman outed Tomlinson as a part-time male escort whilst playing for the team.

So, now the question is, where does WWE go from here? The company has a very inconsistent track record when it comes to dealing with their talent’s past dirty deeds. They attempted to sweep the aforementioned Ashley Massaro’s escorting past under the rug, although she didn’t last long with the company once the allegations hit. Other ladies have been canned when nude, or even just racy, photos have surfaced (Aloisia!). Others haven’t (Maryse, Lana). Also, as you may have already noted, sexy pasts are usually an issue with the company’s female talent. How will WWE react to a male performer with a seedy past? Is a bit of light prostitution just a boys will be boys situation?

Either way, maybe it’s time to stop hiring sketchy European goalkeepers, WWE.

