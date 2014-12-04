A Member Of The Hart Family Is Wanted For Sexual Assault And Yes, It’s Teddy

Canadian pro wrestler Teddy Hart, oldest grandchild of Stu and Helen Hart and relative to everyone in wrestling with Hart, Neidhart or Smith in their name, is wanted by Strathcona County (Alberta) police “on multiple charges involving two women, including sexual assault.”
This comes just one day after news that Atlanta police had put out a warrant for the arrest of WWE’s Heath Slater on assault and battery charges involving an alleged incident at a WrestleMania 27 after-party in 2011.
Here’s the story from the Calgary Sun:
“I can confirm a warrant has been issued,” said RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly, media liaison officer with the Strathcona, Alta., detachment.
Kelly says the specific charges involve two women, aged 24 and 40, and include a single count each of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, and three charges of assault.
The constable says no arrest has been made because 34-year-old Hart is currently out of town, but police fully expect to officially charge him once he returns.
“Teddy Hart is believed to be in the U.S. at the current time,” said Kelly.
As someone who worked with Hart when he was in Texas back in October and just as a fan of wrestlers not being horrible people, I hope this gets cleared up one way or another. Although if I were Canada, I wouldn’t expect him back anytime soon, wherever he ends up.
Let’s go a day or two without a wrestler sexual assault story, okay?
You’re saying the last bit like that’s a common occurrence when Slater didn’t commit any sexual assault. If you read the Uproxx article yesterday you’d find it was “Simple Assault And Battery” not Sexual Assault. Stop throwing Slater to the wolves, OK?
the story in the Slater thing is the WWE rep says it’s simple assault and battery. The story says he (or whomever) choked a lady while trying to drag her back to his hotel room.
But he hasn’t been charged with Sexual Assault right? Unless I glossed over that, if I did my sincerest apologies, sorry for speaking before knowing, it’s my main flaw.
WWE got the term “simple assault and battery” from the Atlanta police report. Simple Assault IS a legal charge, though it varies from state, it is a real charge and not a dismissive wanking motion to try and make light of a situation.
Simple assault is the least serious form of assault. It involves minor injury or a limited threat of violence, and usually is charged as a misdemeanor.
In order for a defendant to be convicted of simple assault, the prosecutor or district attorney must prove every aspect of the crime (called the “elements” of the crime) beyond a reasonable doubt. The evidence must show:
-that the defendant intentionally threatened the victim with an attack or bodily harm
-that the defendant appeared to have the ability to carry out the threat and/or took some sort of action that seemed to set an attack in motion, and
-that this threat caused the person to fear immediate serious violence, or
-the defendant actually attempted to or applied physical force to the victim.
There has been no mention of sexual assault by any other than the woman filing charges and she did not file sexual assault charges. If she was sexually assaulted, then why isnt Slater being charged as such?
Stop adding things in an attempt to make Slater out into something that he isnt. She can claim sexual assault all she wants, but she isnt pursuing that case. But her stating and journalists and reports including her claim, that once again, Slater isnt being charged for, is a dirty attempt to put Slater into a sexual predator category when he doesnt deserve to be there. What happens if this case gets thrown out? Slater is forever tagged as that guy who got away with sexual assault, despite never being charged with it, because you keep associating it with him, when he has not been charged with it.
I understand the modern compulsion, especially when it comes to sex crimes, to automatically side with the victim because of the horrible job done in the past of identifying, pursuing, investigating and prosecuting these crimes. But its patently unfair and IMO, dishonest and immoral, to make Slater out to be something he isnt. We all know that when it comes to sex crimes, you dont even have to be even be convicted of the crime, hard evidence can completely exonerate you, but you will ALWAYS have the stigma of being accused of a sex crime. Unfortunately, in today’s society, an accusation becomes a conviction in the public court of opinion.
Basically, what Im trying to say is that you are good man with good intentions Stro. Dont tarnish a man’s image in the pursuit of justice or as a reporter, or even as a reporter with “jokez” and nonexistent charges. You are better than that.
if the story about Slater is true it’s as clear as day what his intentions were. He wasn’t attempting to drag a woman back to his room by her neck to watch old NJPW tapes with.
That being said I agree that this article has a “let’s wait and see” tone about the accusations whereas the tone about Slater was “obviously guilty, not only of the things he’s charged of. But these other, speculative things as well.”.
I don’t imagine that has anything to do with working with the guy and wanting to remain diplomatic in case they have contacts in common or anything.. *I don’t imagine that is the case at all*
@BlackToothGrin Except Slater’s intention were quite clear and it was a case of attempted sexual assault.
Either way, Slater was clearly in the wrong.
