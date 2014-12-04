A Member Of The Hart Family Is Wanted For Sexual Assault And Yes, It’s Teddy

Canadian pro wrestler Teddy Hart, oldest grandchild of Stu and Helen Hart and relative to everyone in wrestling with Hart, Neidhart or Smith in their name, is wanted by Strathcona County (Alberta) police “on multiple charges involving two women, including sexual assault.”

This comes just one day after news that Atlanta police had put out a warrant for the arrest of WWE’s Heath Slater on assault and battery charges involving an alleged incident at a WrestleMania 27 after-party in 2011.

Here’s the story from the Calgary Sun:

“I can confirm a warrant has been issued,” said RCMP Const. Chantelle Kelly, media liaison officer with the Strathcona, Alta., detachment. Kelly says the specific charges involve two women, aged 24 and 40, and include a single count each of sexual assault and unlawful confinement, and three charges of assault. The constable says no arrest has been made because 34-year-old Hart is currently out of town, but police fully expect to officially charge him once he returns. “Teddy Hart is believed to be in the U.S. at the current time,” said Kelly.

As someone who worked with Hart when he was in Texas back in October and just as a fan of wrestlers not being horrible people, I hope this gets cleared up one way or another. Although if I were Canada, I wouldn’t expect him back anytime soon, wherever he ends up.

Let’s go a day or two without a wrestler sexual assault story, okay?