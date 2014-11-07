A Paralyzed Soldier Will Walk Again Tonight In The Most Inspiring Smackdown Segment Ever

Warning folks, it’s about to get pretty dusty wherever you are. Maybe grab some eye protection.
Dan Rose was an US Army Sargent assigned to clear roadside bombs in Afghanistan. Unfortunately a bomb exploded under his truck while he was on patrol, and while the rest of his unit thankfully made it out unharmed, Rose was paralyzed from the chest down. In the past, Sgt. Rose would have had to live a life confined to a wheelchair, but now, thanks to new technology called the Ekso Suit, he’s been able to walk again.
You can check out Sgt. Rose demonstrating the Ekso Suit on Smackdown below. Not only is the demonstration amazing (and frankly, seriously badass) but the audience’s response is actually pretty heartwarming. Oh, and no, don’t worry, Rusev and Lana don’t make an appearance…
Make sure to tune into Smackdown for the full segment and other equally memorable stuff like, uh, an Usos vs. Star and Goldust match? Maybe a Ryback squash? Hey, it can’t all be broken men learning to walk again.
via EwrestlingNews
This is begging for a Rusev segment in which he makes the inspiring soldier humble. The heat would be nuuuuuuuuuuuuclear.
Then Lana offers him a better, improved bionic suit courtesy of the most magnanimous leader in the world, Vladimir Putin.
I don’t disagree. Isn’t it weird that wrestling makes you think this way?
Its because we know that (at least most the time) all parties involved are in on the work. So when Punk is celebrating Lawler’s heart attack, or desecrating the ashes of Paul Bearer, we can get upset, but not be turned off from wrestling.
Yes, Nate. That comment will probably look terrible to an outside observer with no fondness for wrestling
” don’t worry, Rusev and Lana don’t make an appearance”
If I actually wanted to see that, would that make me a bad person, or a good wrestling fan?
is there a difference?
[instantrimshot.com]
Rusev! CRRRUUUUUSSSSSH!
“It’s about to get dusty” UGH. Please STOP with this cliche. It’s not funny. You can admit that something makes you emotional enough to tear up. “Is somebody cutting onions in here? Huh huh lolzers” Ugh.
Are you okay? You seem upset.
Maybe YOU can, you crybaby.
@Matt Steele I’m glad I’m not the only one
Who pissed in your Cheerios?
ok everybody, you don’t need to make him sound like an asshole for getting normally irritated by an admittedly overused phrase on the internet, even if the way and situation he declared this at are inappropriate to say the least.
I also would be much less annoyed if I never read that phrase again, to be honest. I hope you don’t consider me a dick now.
Whooooo cares. It’s the internet. You have an opinion about the most minuscule thing in the world.
I’m interested to see how it comes off tonight on Smackdown because the crowd was awesome live. “Thank you Dan!” chants echoed throughout the place. Very cool moment.
For one second, I thought that this was the DDP Yoga guy.
I’d love it if they put Arthur on there. He actually restored his mobility with the help of a wrestler, it seems like a fucking-no brainer to not mention DDP’s work other than during HOF speeches.
Fake.
Heterosexuality questioned as well.
I knew D-Bry needed some surgery’s, but i didn’t know he needed an exo-skeleton.
In all seriousness, good for this guy.
Thank-You D-An! *CLAP* *CLAP* *CLAP-CLAP-CLAP*
You know how, as an able bodied person, if folks saw me scooting around town in a wheelchair just for some laughs they’d think it was a bit tasteless and crass. Where does society stand on EcksoSuits?
God, his smile is so infectious and sincere-looking! I mean, he just feels way down to earth and a bit shy from being given all this attention but he doesn’t show it at all. he’s like Sami Zayn in that. I would’ve instantly liked the guy just from looking at his face and hearing him talk even if I didn’t know about his situation.
I saw a device similar to this used about two years ago at a fundraiser race for wounded vets. Two paralyzed servicemen completed the one mile fun run using it. I have never been more in awe and inspired, as cheesy as that sounds. When you see something like that right in front of you, you really can’t help but be affected. I can only imagine how this played out in the arena with a crowd like that, and kudos to WWE for spotlighting this.
So, in classic Smackdown fashion, should I assume that they’ll repeat the segment and Dan will demonstrate the Ekso-suit again or the first time on Raw?
It doesn’t count unless Cena was there to witness it.
He’s still faster than Khali.
Dammit, I was waiting for someone else to say it.
I want one of my own, that thing is bad ass
This is a controversial question: If Sgt. Rose had died in the explosion, would he still be considered a “true American hero”? If yes, is he heroic for having lost his life in the line of duty, protecting the freedoms of people? Is someone who survives near-death while on duty automatically a hero? What constitutes an act of heroism if almost all servicemen of the US army, regardless of their particular position, task, or achievements (if any), are portrayed as “heroes” in the US mass media?
NOTE: I am very happy that Sgt. Rose is alive and that this incredible Ekso Suit technology exists for paraplegics. I support servicemen who protect the rights, dignity and freedoms of people in need.
I don’t know myself but I never understood why Pat Tillman was classified as a “hero” either.
Well, if you defused even one bomb in, say, your office (or wherever you work) you’d be a hero, right? Well, Dan Rose defused countless bombs that could have hurt of killed soldiers or civilians. When you think of what soldiers who have been in active duty actually do in a regular world context, most legitimately do qualify for hero status.
What Nate said. As someone who has been downrange let me tell you, anyone who can get rid of the things that go boom and give you a better chance of going home is a hero in my book.
do you mean WE shouldn’t be THAT happy about this invention, or HE shouldn’t?
because if you’re talking about him, if you ask me, happiness seemed to glow from his face that he could walk the streets maybe (if he’d like) without that chair, and stand up properly.
I’m not arguing anything with you, I’m just saying this isn’t anything to be dismissed. it is a step in the right direction, at least.
Sorry, I won’t post any more videos of paralyzed men walking again unless they also do the cabbage patch and slam dunk a basketball.
Nice moment. Sadly Sky cut this off in the UK edition but at least I get to see it here.