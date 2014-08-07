Adios: Alberto Del Rio Released From WWE

WWE’s second wave of releases this year continues today as Alberto Del Rio became the latest to get the bad news. Here’s the statement from WWE.com:

WWE announced the release of Alberto Del Rio due to unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.

Well, that’s… brief. Also, “unprofessional conduct?” I’m sure the particulars will leak somewhere down the line, but as of right now, that wording seems a bit suspect. Is WWE really in the business of announcing why an employee is released from their contract? After the company posted some alarming financial losses and signed a few international stars to NXT, it’s reasonable to assume that WWE really needed some wiggle room in the budget. Or who knows, maybe he actually did something reprehensible that warranted getting fired, no three-strikes-you’re-out needed. More info as it comes.

Del Rio had quite the successful career with the WWE. After leaving behind his legacy with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) as the beloved Dos Caras, Jr., he would go on to win the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the 2011 Royal Rumble. Let’s hope Del Rio’s conduct wasn’t too “unprofessional,” because it’s never fun to see a talented wrestler lose his job. Maybe he’ll go back to MMA, because he’s pretty good at getting kicked in the head. We here at WithSpandex will keep abreast of any updates to this situation, of course.