Adios: Alberto Del Rio Released From WWE

WWE’s second wave of releases this year continues today as Alberto Del Rio became the latest to get the bad news. Here’s the statement from WWE.com:
WWE announced the release of Alberto Del Rio due to unprofessional conduct and an altercation with an employee.
Well, that’s… brief. Also, “unprofessional conduct?” I’m sure the particulars will leak somewhere down the line, but as of right now, that wording seems a bit suspect. Is WWE really in the business of announcing why an employee is released from their contract? After the company posted some alarming financial losses and signed a few international stars to NXT, it’s reasonable to assume that WWE really needed some wiggle room in the budget. Or who knows, maybe he actually did something reprehensible that warranted getting fired, no three-strikes-you’re-out needed. More info as it comes.
Del Rio had quite the successful career with the WWE. After leaving behind his legacy with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre) as the beloved Dos Caras, Jr., he would go on to win the WWE Championship, the World Heavyweight Championship, and the 2011 Royal Rumble. Let’s hope Del Rio’s conduct wasn’t too “unprofessional,” because it’s never fun to see a talented wrestler lose his job. Maybe he’ll go back to MMA, because he’s pretty good at getting kicked in the head. We here at WithSpandex will keep abreast of any updates to this situation, of course.
Whaa???
Maybe he shoplifted an iphone case…
In complete seriousness, he’s had trouble with his work visa before, wonder if that’s at all in play here
According to WWE he had an altercation with an employee. His Wiki page is hilarious with the edits it’s getting though.
Maybe he stole an iphone case from another employee?
No “Best of Luck” tag, either.
Maybe he brought back the time honored tradition of leaving a “gift” in someone’s bag… except he picked the wrong bag.
That really sucks. I know a lot of people hated him for being boring but he was always one of my personal faves and he was great in the ring.
Well… at least I got to see him live last month and be one of the like four people in the arena to cheer for him…
I got to be at the Raw taping the day after the Royal Rumble, where the crowd chanted for JBL during his match with Kofi, and JBL responded by standing up for the crowd, which SUPER PISSED OFF Alberto, as you could hear him scream at JBL “sit your ass down”.
Hahahah that’s pretty funny.
Honestly after Ricardo’s release it was only a matter of time.
One of my favorite workers. His tilt-a-whirl backbreaker, enziguri, and german suplex have always amazed me. Obviously his character has been shit for the past year but this really bums me out.
Oh shit! Who will replace him as one of the lumberjacks at Summerslam?
nice.
Give Hunico a towel and a bucket, pronto!
That’s the kick that cost Del Rio his job, Maggle!
It was only a matter of time before Alberto Del Rio was reprimanded for holding the armbar too long.
any chance of this being a work? They didn’t use his real name like they usually do when they announce these types of releases.
when is the last time they really cared about del rio, nevermind starting up a complex angle that blurs the lines between reality and fiction?
I don’t think they used real names for the wrestlers they’ve fired thus far. And his speech on Main Event sounded farewell-ish.
During the recent cull, they used wrestlers actual names.
@Ari They use a wrestler’s real name most of the time when announcing releases.
There are several elements here that sound vaguely work-ish, but I defer to Workmaster General Brandon Stroud for the final say.
I doubt it’s a work, because why would they announce it on a random Thursday? Also, Kayfabe – the entire job is about getting into altercations with employees.
If anything Dean Ambrose is the one who would be getting “fired” for “altercations with employees”.
In other completely related news Scott Stanford retweeted a tweet I sent to him about how with everyone gone he can be our new Latino Babyface.
CMLL Punk return imminent.
I feel like this was already planned. Did any of you see his promo from Main Event? It sounded like that’s when he knew he was gone.
he did it for the rock
Sheamus is trips workout buddy. Hence his pushes.
@Golden Girls Gone Wild Sheamus worked out with HHH twice, they’re not workout buddies. It’s a common misconception.
This is pretty sketchy shit when Sheamus has a history of getting into it with people and yet he’s never so much as even slapped on the wrist for it.
But then again, considering that he got his ass beat by Yoshi Tatsu and Hunico when he tried to bully them, I suppose the embarrassment of playing a big tough guy on TV and not backing it up in real life is punishment enough.
I don’t know why everyone is assuming by employee they mean another wrestler
Might be that he got in the face of someone who wasn’t seen as an equal (referee, announcer, something like that)
“But then again, considering that he got his ass beat by Yoshi Tatsu and Hunico when he tried to bully them…”
Wait, what? What are the details on those? I’m particularly interested in whatever went down with Yoshi. If there is video documentation, that’s even better.
Allegedly [whatculture.com]. Key word here being allegedly.
“We do not wish Mr. Del Rio the best in his future endeavors, and would like to emphasize the point that he merely rented his Lamborghinis.”
“What’s Roberto Del Lobo doing here on Impact, Taz?!”
“We keep telling you Mr. Tenay, this isn’t the Impact Zone, this is the Unemployment Office, and my name is Steve. Now do you want your Severance Package or not?”
HAHAHAHAHA
I just spilled all my cocaine reading that. Thank you.
@LUNI_TUNZ Great, now I’m dead.
I love how you use Adios! in the headline. Wanna use Sayonara when a Japanese wrestler gets released or is that too blatantly racist?
this is the second person on tumblr that came off as blatently and annoyingly thinned skinned and bitchy (Dios mio! cover your eyes he said bitch ombre!)
Lol…go dry clean your social justice fedora, “self reliable.”
Saluting someone or telling them “farewell” in their primary language is racist, you guys! The only way to be not racist is to use ONLY ENGLISH!!!!
SJWs don’t wear fedoras, “Nice guys” do.
just for you I wish they had photoshopped a Sombrero on his head.
When someone’s gimmick is “I’m a rich Mexican”, it’s probably appropriate.
Donde esta your sense of humour?
While I’m not offended at all keep in mind this is the wrestling blog that devotes a quarter of it’d write ups preaching about misogyny and stereotypes week after week. Minor hypocrisy.
No, not hypocritical at all. Anyone who thinks so is stupid.
:sigh: this, more than Randy Orton being great for the past year, kills my “Alberto Del Rio is Randy Orton’s non-union Mexican equivalent” joke
Well at least this means we won’t be seeing any of the white board matches Del Rio would get into on Raw. Maybe they can finally have Rybaxel take on the Rhodes.
I guess they’ll have to release Ziggler too, since he doesn’t have anyone to wrestle now.
He’ll go back to his best of 100,001 series with Kofi
“An employee” means not a wrestler or manager (independent contractor) and also not an executive or principal.
Maybe he shook Howard Finkle’s hand the wrong way.
Alberto Del Rio is like Jack Swagger to me. I’m sure he’s talented and deserves some good but I don’t like/care for him at all. He’s was the milktoast of WWE. The eggshell white of paint. The turtleneck of clothes. Boring.
[newyork.seriouseats.com] ?
The milktoast. Or the milquetoast?
Well we know who it wasn’t: HHH’s friend, Mark; because he was fired.
Looks like he took being the ANGRY GIANT a little too seriously.
Del Rio’s WWE run was on its last legs. They botched his title runs and once he lost Ricardo, he was running on fumes.
If Jarrett’s company gets Styles and Del Rio it would a nice older pieces to build around.
Heh heh “abreast”
Perros Gringos, Peasants.
you might even say he got Del Rio-leased.
Albert Del Releasedo
Holy shit
In other news TNA just signed a ‘Berty Riodel’
Maybe it was for his match against Justin Gabriel on Superstars last week. After he noticed he got busted open hardway, he took a couple stiff shots on Gabriel.
Carlito is the only other example I can find of someone not being wished well in the future endeavors
Some where Little Rey Rey is smiling
I was going to rant about how they never let him be a mean enough or vain enough heel to get over. I choose to interpret an altercation with an employee to mean that he headbutted Kevin Dunn so hard that he peed and pooped.
BRING BACK LOLCAMACHO!!!
you know, because “Mexican”.
Who will make douchey Hipster wrestling bloggers laugh?
Bummer. Even if he was “boring,” I enjoyed his brand of aggressive wrestling.
Not really surprising as there was nowhere his character could go. Like creative would ever come up with another gimmick. . .
I hope he eventually comes back.
Maybe they couldn’t fire him … HE QUIT!
given how old and sad mirko’s gotten, i think adr could win that rematch
This sucks even though everyone saw it coming. I liked Del Rio a lot. He was a good wrestler that hit his moves very crisply.
What the Hell, Mirko totally missed that kick in that video.
When John Cena heard about this news, he went out of his way to point out that “Alberto Del Rio” isn’t even his real name.
Wasn’t his contract up soon anyways, and he wasn’t planning on re-signing with the WWE? Maybe he wanted to go out in a blaze of glory, or at least in a blaze of punching somebody in the face.
I would really hope they handle this well corporately. Obviously, if the altercation was with another wrestler, they would probably sort it out without management getting involved, but if he roughed up someone from the front office, I hope that employee was not dissuaded from pressing charges. I can imagine that, in a business where defecating on someone’s belongings is an acceptable form of hazing, it’s not out of the question that the employee was taken aside and “convinced” not to press charges. I HOPE no one that works there still is that dumb and realizes doing so could lead to a lawsuit.
He should be a trainer or something. Say what you will about his character, his execution on his quite large moveset is beautiful.
This. Dude is super proficient in both lucha and shoot-style, and even though I doubt they’d rehire him quickly at any position after an “incident”, it would be cool if in a few years he returns as a trainer at NXT.
Del Rio’s runs were always botched. He had tons of talent, but just kept getting fed to cena or orton or sheamus or whoever. He never had a signature win, despite having the WWE title twice, winning MitB, the RR, etc.. His face turn could have been great, but for some reason they made him a heel to feud with RVD (how does that make sense??)
You didn’t think using “adios” might not have been the best word? Seems like an insensitive and unneccesary pun