Adrian Neville’s Getting A New Gimmick On The Main Roster And Oh God, It’s Terrible

Remember back in September when then-NXT Champion Adrian Neville hit the Red Arrow on Raw and the crowd went nuts for it? Remember the rest of the year, when Neville would routinely be a part of some of the best matches in WWE?
Neville’s making his Madison Square Garden debut on December 26th, and is finally being prepped for a spot on the main roster. I’m sure they’ll bring him up as an exciting young star who burned up developmental, and not make him as stupid as possible so everyone who sees him hates him. Right?
By way of PWInsider:
WWE is prepping a new gimmick for Adrian Neville that has been described to us as “Mighty Mouse-esque.” Of course, that’s the old cartoon character who was very small but very strong.
Oh. Uh, okay? Nothing connects with kids today like a cartoon character from the 1940s!
According to a thread on Reddit Squared Circle, this is the “Triple H filtering Vince McMahon’s terrible ideas” version of the character. The original version was a shoot Mighty Mouse, with a costume and ears and everything. You’d think that’d be an impossibility, but remember this is the company that buries Cesaro to push The Bunny and pretends Mascarita Dorada is an actual bull.
There are two ways this can work.
1. He wears Sgt. Slaughter’s old “Beautiful Bobby” shirt.
2. Andy Kaufman comes back from the dead and performers Neville’s entrance theme exactly like this, every time:
Let’s hope Vince never finds out with a “Seth Rogen” is.
Amazing that Konnor is getting called up and someone else is getting the rodent gimmick.
That really takes the cheese. See?
Is it because of his ears? It’s because of his ears. :(
That was my first thought as well. Vince McMahon needs to be dead already.
It’s exactly because of his ears. :( I feel sick.
I can’t wait until Finn Balor shows up with a clock and worms in his mouth.
Finn will show up in a fish costume, duh. ‘Finn, like fin…fish have fins…get a fish costume dammit, it’ll be hilarious!’
@WaluigisHat So his body paint will be that of either Aquaman or Black Manta.
I must say, I’m totally in on Finn Balor as New Boogeyman.
He’s going to show up as a member of the “Irish Restling Association”, Finlay & Hornswaggle will fight over who is the father, and they will try and force Sheamus to join.
My greatest fear is that Finn gets called up, but is never allowed to the body paint thing ’cause Vince thinks fans will confuse Finn with Sting. Y’know, because they both have paint on their faces and are therefore indistinguishable.
I guess Vince is also watching the vintage Raw shows from 1993, because these gimmick ideas are fucking ridiculous.
Goddamnit! Just make him an elf already!
Seth Rollins comes out and challenges anyone to a match.
Adrian Neville makes his debut and accepts.
Rollins and Neville are given 10-15 minutes to have a match.
Neville hits the red arrow and the J&J security breaks up the pin causing a disqualification.
Neville gets over immediately.
How hard is that?
You mean, you’re not supposed to book them to lose in their debut, win their next match, and then alternate wins and losses until Future Endeavouring?
You’re on some next type shit and frankly, you should give up your dream of writing for WWE.
No, you get over by having a dumb, one-note gimmick with an overly complicated entrance that you repeat in full four times a week before your two-minute-long, utterly forgettable matches.
I’m sad now.
Next, Sami Zayn will be “Zany Sammy”, the part-time used car salesman turned WWE Superstar. Christ, Vince, retire already.
Vince never actually outgrew the “his gimmick is that he’s something other than a wrestler” phase from the early 90s, did he.
Wrestlers gotta pay the bills somehow. It makes sense that they’d all have 2nd jobs.
I honestly don’t understand what the point is of having your talent refine their skills and gimmick in NXT for years to then call them up and erase it all. How does it make sense?
And worse, when they do take a gimmick from NXT that’s finished, they don’t quite get the appeal of it, like with Bo Dallas, and they end up sucking the fun out of it.
Emma’s main roster gimmick is air surfing, apparently. Adam Rose was DOA when it became clear Vince thought, “damnit, that’s genius… his friends are buds, his last name is Rose, therefore Rosebuds”.
To be fair, things don’t necessarily translate easily from a small NXT show infront of hundreds of people to a giant arena full of thousands. What works on NXT doesn’t always work on the main roster.
That doesn’t excuse the garbage they come up with, though.
So what gimmicks are Zayn, Breeze, Itami, Balor and Owens going to get?
The lollipop guild
Zayn – Random jumpy guy
Breeze – Sidekick/valet for the Bellas, he will hold the belt for Nikki, and the 1 gallon jug of cheap white zinfandel so that Brie can properly achieve Brie Mode
Itami – Stereotype butler for Miz, all of his promos will sound like “yesssah saahh, I bringah you pwaate of cookies”
Balor – Random guy in make up who loses to Ryback and Bray Wyatt constantly.
Owens – Cesaro 2.0
Montreal has a rather shameful history of being like the school shooting epicenter of the world, so I predict Columbine gimmicks for Zayn and Owens. Tastefully done, mind you, but still school shooter gimmicks.
The cast of Freaks & Geeks.
Offensive Arabic gimmick, offensive gay gimmick, offensive Japanese gimmick, offensive Irish gimmick. Owens will be in a bear costume.
Zayn = Arabic version of Kerwin White
Breeze = Gay-stereotype model/fashion designer (Rico 2.0)
Itami = He-can’t-speak-English smiley Japanese kiarate guy
Bálor = Sheamus’ cousin (he loves to foight!)
Owens = target of fat jokes, Diva stalker
@PreacherMan If he’s in a bear costume punching old ladies and sounding like Nic Cage… I might be ok with it
Does anyone honestly think Neville is on the same level as Zayn in terms of ability to connect to a crowd?
I was convinced they’d give him furry feet and make him a Hobbit, so I guess it could be worse…
At least he isnt gonna be the white Kofi Kingston……. right?
I thought Justin Gabriel was the white Kofi.
Who’d think the apron powerbomb would be one of the least painful things to happen to Neville in a week?
I can’t wait til this doesn’t happen.
Yep. My thoughts exactly.
STOP RUINING THE THINGS I LOVE, WWE.
This sounds like something the dirt sheets made up entirely. Since it is negative, everyone on the internet seems to have singled it out and is running with it as though it is absolute fact. I have two thoughts on the matter.
First of all, provided he’s not an actual mouse and his gimmick is simply that he is a tiny guy with unbelievable strength, f’n great. That’s really close to the truth and it might work.
Second, Neville is pretty amazing in the ring, but he’s not the most charismatic dude nor does he cut brilliant promos. An over the top wacky gimmick would do him wonders on the main roster provided he works it.
It also sounds a bit fake to me.
again, please consult the myriad of terrible gimmicks and things happening to NXT guys as proof that maybe this is not negativity for the sake of it
Agreed. Just another thing to make Vince more “evil” to the people that eat it up the most.
Yeah I read this more as the Rey Mysterio gimmick. The tiny guy you don’t expect to kick ass but does? I feel like this was people being to literal. Also hasn’t everyone but Bo kept there gimmick from NXT? And even Bo was doing the build into the reveal that him being “motivational” was just some next level heel shit. I mean some of the gimmicks like Rose, Fandangos, and etc. we knew we going to fall flat on their face because they were either bad or only worked on the Full Sail small crowd atmosphere. I could be wrong but I agree in that we may be over reacting here.
When was the last time a developmental wrestler got a new gimmick immediately upon arrival in the main roster? The only one I can think of is Curtis Axel, and even then there wasn’t much to go on.
@Cyrus Krapf-Altomare … completely agree on this. Not sure why we all assume that he is going to literally be a cartoon mouse. Small, compact dude that flips is probably a better gimmick than one that requires him to get on the mic and deliver promos consistently.
That being said, there is a pretty legitimate chance that he does emerge with a terrible gimmick. I think the issue is that people are getting hot about a vague rumor that hasn’t happened yet. Could be good, could be bad, could be something completely different from what we are hearing now – getting pissed over a vague rumor interpreted literally is a pretty accurate example of negativity for the sake of negativity.
@William Alexander the Shield worked out pretty well.
@Booger Thank you.
@Brandon What myriad of terrible things? I agree that it hasn’t always been awesome, but just about all of the NXT callups have gotten good chances. Other than Emma, who did not get released and they are keeping in the mix, all the NXT callups have gotten shots. Even Adam Rose, who fell right on his face, got cycled all the way around and they are trying again with. I don’t mean to be a mean commenter guy but I really think this particular rage is unfounded.
It would have been better to rehash his indy gimmick, call him 7 PAC and have Sean Waltman escort him to the ring.
What next? They slap a mask on Zayn, have him speak garbled Spanish and call him generic luchador?
We don’t talk about Sami’s cousin.
Now when they say Mighty Mouse gimmick, do they mean like a guy that looks like he shouldn’t kick your ass but still does? If so, i could get behind that for Neville.
But if he does have to wear a cape and shit, well that’s just stupid.
That’s a good perspective, especially considering the description was “Mighty Mouse-esque.” Like a lot of people I took it literally and this may give us and Neville a little hope for his Main Roster gimmick. Though, whatever this gimmick entails I hope that it doesn’t negate the character progression he has built through his NXT run thus far.
Neville is pretty ripped. He looks like a guy who could kick half the roster’s ass plausibly tbh. Also it said “Mighty Mouse-esque”. Emphasis on ESQUE. There’s no fuckin way that they’ll dress him up like a complete fuckin joke.
Wasn’t Rey Mysterio essentially booked in the way that was described above?
Maybe by mighty mouse like they just mean a somewhat short guy with a massive chest?
Damn , he would be better off as “Flippy Lad” flippin in from Great Britain
Although if he came out as Underdog I would be pretty happy
I feel like having a “gimmick” is just being set-up for failure or destined to be a mid- to low-carder. The majority of the top guys are “guy who wrestles” but then are allowed to have personalities.
John Cena – Guy who wrestles. Overcomes odds. Is adored by kids.
Seth Rollins – Guy who wrestles. Willing to do anything to get to the top. Turncoat.
Roman Reigns – Guy who wrestles (sort of). Looks pretty. Believes.
Dean Ambrose – Guy who wrestles. Is crazy. Unpredictable.
Dolph Ziggler – Guy who wrestles. Cocky but in a fun way.
Rusev – Guy who wrestles. Is Russian and proud of it.
Wrestling should not be secondary to anyone’s character. They should be wrestlers first and foremost. The last true gimmicks that worked were who? The Undertaker? Kane? But even they dropped their first gimmicks eventually or were at least allowed to evolve. Wyatt’s gimmick is even starting to wear a little bit. What good is a cult leader without an actual cult?
I mean, the problem with John Cena as an example there is that it was shifting over to the rapping gimmick that made his career. He was literally “guy who wrestles” for his first four months on Smackdown and people didn’t care.
Also “Evil Russian” (who is not actually Russian) is *the* wrestling gimmick.
I’ll be honest that my interest waned a bit during the “Dr. of Thuganomics” era, but I still viewed him as a wrestler who rapped, and not a rapper who wrestled (that would be R-Truth). Wrestling was primary, unlike guys like Adam Rose, Fandango, etc. where it seems like wrestling is secondary.
I would argue that Rusev really isn’t evil. He’s Bulgarian, defected to Russia, and has pride in his new home country. That’s his character. I think there’s a difference between “character” and “gimmick.”
“Let’s hope Vince never finds out with a “Seth Rogen” is.”
Dude, I’ll so take Zayn getting a slacker/PG stoner gimmick or whatever over him getting the terrorist gimmick that Vince would instantly think would be genius for a Syrian-Canadian.
This.
Though if we’re lucky, they won’t touch Zayn and let him be. That would make me soooooo happy.
I don’t really follow NXT so I’m assuming we’re talking about the slightly rat faced dude in the banner? If not then Thinner Seth Rogen in the back doesn’t make any kind of sense with a mouse gimmick, the other dude at least somewhat looks the part.
Yes, it’s the guy in the foreground
“I don’t really follow NXT” wrestling fan license revoked!
Is this paying your dues or grabbing the brass ring? I can’t really tell.
Oh for christ sake. Can no one actually think about this for a second? Though they have a bunny and a bull they aren’t actually going to make him mighty mouse. They’re giving him Mysterios old gimmick. The tiny guy with the fight bigger than the rest. It’s actually pretty fitting for Neville.
I’ll be the first to admit the main show is fucking terrible right now, and that’s due in large part to the booking. But grow up for a minute and actually think about what was actually said.
That said, he’ll be dressed as a Christmas elf and wrestling Bo Dallas this time next year.
Yeah, there is nothing wrong with the gimmick if it’s what’s expressed by the text. I mean, Adam Rose’s gimmick isn’t particularly good, but is the gimmick itself what hurts him? Absolutely not. It’s that he’s never had an actual feud or motivation or anything. He has The Bunny, but that wasn’t an intrinsic component of the gimmick or anything.
Bingo.
Neville has kind of been sort of like Mighty Mouse on NXT anyway. So I don’t think it will be as big a jump as we think. And we should remember that gimmicks get tweaked up until the last minute. Things can change.
vince saw one chikara show and thought gimmicks were the best route to take. expect aiden english to be recast as Kinnikuman by summerslam
Are you suggesting that wouldn’t be awesome?
Ryback for Kung Fu Chicken Noodle
i’ll only accept this if they bring back the hurricane
Stand back, there’s a hurricane coming through!
I was thinking the same think. Only i want Mighty Molly too.
If he flops Im blaming HHH. He wanted this job so its up to him to spin Vince’s or whomever’s crap into gold. Cause at this point Vince has lost it and it aint no telling him no. Trips and Neville better damn well make it work.
Vince hasn’t “lost it” he never had it. I’m currently watching the OSW reviews of around Wrestlemania 9 and it’s occurred to me that Vince has never changed except the few stretches where he had Heyman’s and Russo’s around to temper his awfulness.
Hold on folks, let’s not give up on this just yet. If they bring up another wrestler as Underdog, then they bring Molly Holly out of retirement to reprise her Mighty Molly role, I’m in.
+1.
Also as an 80’s baby who didnt have cable for the first portion if my life. I dont hate this.
The man that gravity forgot seems like a much better gimmick to me.
However, Neville’s gimmick the past 6 months has been mighty mouse-esque, so, it might not be as bad as we think.
The rest of the report is just newz.
Also worth noting: Some of the greatest gimmicks in WWE history were tweaked at the last minute before going live.
What’s happening right now does not mean it’s written in stone.
And I hear Zay n’s gonna be an Arabic version of Kerwin White.
I’m HOPING TO GOD that this all of this (meaning the previous 10 years) has just been part of a major story line in which The Vigilante Sting shows up to protect employed WWE wrestlers from Vince’s terrible ideas. He could stand guard on the entrance ramp while divas have 15 minute matches and Vince has a heart attack. That could really work. THAT COULD REALLY WORK.
Can we just smother Vince with a pillow while he sleeps and get it over with? He’s clearly lost his damn mind.
Can NXT just secede from WWE?
I take some comfort in the fact that in my decrepit mid-40’s I am still more buff and fashion-sensible than Sgt. Slaughter was in the 70’s.
If he’d shown up as a shoot mouse, I can guarantee you there would’ve been a backstage bit where Big Show got freaked out seeing him.
But if he yells “Here I Come To Save The Day” from the top rope before hitting the Red Arrow (Now renamed “The Flying Rodent”)…yeah no, I’ll still hate everything about it.
I’M—
I’M GONNA–
I’M GONNA PUUUUUUUUUUUUUUKE!
If this happens, it’s a meta worked shoot on NXT that’s going to result in a Nexus-style NXT invasion except with guys that are actually good and have in-ring credibility. “You made the best high flyer in the world a mouse?” “You had Charlotte debut for three minutes on TV?” “Adam Rose?” “Emma?”
Otherwise, it really is the apocalypse.
Sami Zayn’s debuting with an Oil Can Harry gimmick next year isn’t he? ISN’T HE!?
ugh. I can totally see McMahon going all, “That Adrian Neville; he reminds me of someone. A cartoon character from long ago, he was a mouse…”
HHH: Mickey Mouse?
McMAHON: No! You know, he had a yellow cape; strong as an ox but small, like a rodent.
HHH: *clears throat and swallows* Um… Mighty… Mouse?
McMAHON: *deep bellowing laugh* Yes! That’s the one! Give him a yellow cape, strap on some big ears, and I think we’ve got something here!
HHH: Yeah. Yeah we’ve got something all right.
McMAHON: Kids will love it!
HHH: Yep. Yes they will.
…later that evening…
NEVILLE: Oh wow I’ve got the call to come up to the main roster! This is incredible!
HHH: *puts his hand on his shoulder* I –
Triple H pauses. He silently pats Neville on his shoulder and nods his head. Triple H exits scene right.
+1 to all this
Amazing!!
Just wait until Bayley moves up to the main roster with a Betty Boop gimmick. I can hear Vince now:
“SHE’S STILL A RELEVANT FIGURE IN POP CULTURE, DAMMIT, TO HELL WITH THE MILLENIALS.”
A Betty Boop-like gimmick could totally work if you got a little meta into the concept of the character. Someone who wins her matches by obfuscating stupidity and Rube Goldberging her opponents/creating ways for them to screw themselves over and is adorable and smart? That’d be gold. You could expand it into a Lie, Cheat, Steal type of thing if you wanted the character to be more antihero-ish. I’m totally feeling that.
Of course, something that elaborate (or at least I think that it is) isn’t going to happen in a million years, but it’s there.
This is why we can’t have nice wrestlers. n_n
Sorry, what? I wasn’t paying attention. I was watching this Monday Night Wars documentary, where people keep talking about how the WWF’s reliance on cartoonish characters almost caused its demise.
An ACTUAL “Mighty Mouse” character would, of course, be awful, but if they’re just marketing that he’s a lot stronger (and more talented) than he looks, then that’s a pretty good gimmick IMO.
I mean, isn’t that kinda Cesaro’s gimmick? That we love watching this relatively thin, balding, plain-jane looking guy match strength with the biggest giants on the roster?