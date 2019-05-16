‘Big Swole’ Aerial Monroe On What Makes RISE Wrestling Unique

WWE Network

Aerial Monroe is a rising star in the independent wrestling world. Since she debuted in 2015 she’s worked for promotions including Queens of Combat, Shine, and Shimmer. In 2018, ‘Big Swole’ was introduced to a larger audience when she competed in WWE‘s second Mae Young Classic tournament, where she won over the Full Sail crowd with her larger than life personality.

This Friday, May 17, Monroe has a chance to ascend higher when she challenges Zoe Lucas for Phoenix of RISE Championship at RISE Luminous in South Gate, California, which will be available to watch live on Fite TV. Ahead of this show, Monroe spoke to With Spandex about Rise, diversity, how she and her husband Cedric Alexander balance wrestling and family life, and more. That conversation is below and has been edited for length and clarity.