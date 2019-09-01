AEW

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW All Out results. All Elite Wrestling’s latest big show featured the crowning of the first AEW World Champion, Cody Rhodes vs. Shawn Spears, Kenny Omega vs. PAC, and more.

AEW All Out Buy In Results:

1. Nyla Rose won the 21-woman Casino Battle Royale. Rose won, last eliminating Britt Baker with an assist from Bea Priestly. Other entrants were Leva Bates, Faby Apache, Pricilla Kelly, Shandra Royal, Penelope Ford, Shazza McKenzie, Big Swole Aerial Monroe, Sadie Gibbs, Tenille Dashwood, Ivelisse, Bea Presley, Brandi Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Allie, Nicole Savoy, Teal Piper, Jazz, ODB, and Mercedes Martinez. By winning, Rose will challenge for the AEW Women’s Championship on 10/2.

2. Private Party (Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy) defeated Jack Evans and Angelico. Kassidy pinned Angelico after Gin and Juice, Private Party’s rana off the ropes into a cutter combination.