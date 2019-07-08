AEW Announced A New Match For Saturday’s Fight For The Fallen

The latest episode of Being The Elite set up a new match for AEW Fight For The Fallen, SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs the Lucha Bros. All three members of SCU took part in announcing the bout, but Kazarian did most of the heavy lifting, saying,
It’s no secret AEW brings you the best tag team wrestling in the world, and this Saturday, will be no exception. For the first time ever, SCU, consisting of Scorpio Sky and the heavy metal rebel, Frankie Kazarian, are taking on Pentagon and Fenix, the Lucha Brothers. Luchas, prepare yourselves to be the fallen because SCU is bringing the fight.