AEW Announced A New Match For Saturday’s Fight For The Fallen

07.08.19 53 mins ago

Being The Elite

The latest episode of Being The Elite set up a new match for AEW Fight For The Fallen, SCU (Scorpio Sky and Frankie Kazarian) vs the Lucha Bros. All three members of SCU took part in announcing the bout, but Kazarian did most of the heavy lifting, saying,

It’s no secret AEW brings you the best tag team wrestling in the world, and this Saturday, will be no exception. For the first time ever, SCU, consisting of Scorpio Sky and the heavy metal rebel, Frankie Kazarian, are taking on Pentagon and Fenix, the Lucha Brothers. Luchas, prepare yourselves to be the fallen because SCU is bringing the fight.

Around The Web

TAGSAEWAEW Fight For The FallenAll Elite WrestlingCHRISTOPHER DANIELSFENIXPENTAGON JR

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.08.19 5 hours ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

07.03.19 5 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.02.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP