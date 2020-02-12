The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dark 2/11/20: All Shapes And Sizes

Previously on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dark: The Nightmare Collective fell apart, Orange Cassidy faced off against Tully Blanchard, and Kenny Omega and Riho faced Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford in a Found Footage match. If you’d like to keep up with our ongoing coverage of AEW’s YouTube series that showcases the dark matches from the previous week’s Dynamite, you can follow the tag here. You should also be keeping up Brandon Stroud’s Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite for recaps of AEW’s flagship show. First of all, you can watch AEW Dark here:

And now let’s talk about the Ins and Outs of AEW Dark for February 11, 2020: All In: Going Full Joshi This is a non-title match, which I guess it has to be because a recurring guest star like Shoko Nakajima is never going to have the “wins and losses matter” record for a shot at the title, even if she beat the champion in a tag match, which Shoko did with Bea Priestley at Fight For The Fallen, when Riho was paired with Britt Baker, who got concussed and tried to tag the wrong person. Putting all that aside, Nakajima is super-fun and has great in-ring chemistry with Riho. I’m not one of those people who thinks Riho can’t work as a champion because of her size, but I do think there’s something especially magical about watching her in the ring with another quick and tiny person. When AEW started, there were a lot of conversations about them bringing Joshi wrestling to mainstream American audiences, and then it turned out that they can barely spare the time and booking attention for one women’s division, let alone two, so it’s been a lot more mixed together. This match is a purely Joshi experience, and I always enjoy that. It’s interesting to have Riho on Dark when they’ve made a storyline element out of her not being around on Dynamite. Does this match count as being around? I mean Britt Baker is the main person making these criticisms, and she’s officially unhinged now, so they can go however they want with it. I for one will be a bit sad if Riho loses the title this week. She’s a lot of fun to watch in the ring, and this match was a great reminder in that regard. All In: Kiss Havoc And Let Slip The Dogs Of The Midcard Jimmy Havoc and Sonny Kiss are two wrestlers I really like, and this has kind of been an AEW midcard dream match for me, so I was excited it finally happened, and they actually gave it enough time to be a real match. Havoc has a reputation for viciousness, and it’s interesting to see Kiss respond to that kind of aggression. Sonny Kiss, as Taz on commentary never stopped pointing, has a background in the performing arts that’s different from most wrestlers, so I like seeing him in those moments when the fight becomes a bit more like a fight, and how well he can respond in kind without letting go of his — let’s say — effervescent flamboyance. And yeah, it would have been cool to actually see Sonny win a match, but at least he got some offense in against Havoc. Nothing that happened here makes it seem like Sonny Kiss is in line for a push anytime soon, but it does seem like he might get some more singles matches going forward, and that’s a step in the right direction. After the match Doctor Luther appears from elsewhere to challenge Jimmy Havoc. I guess with the Nightmare Collective over and done, Luther doesn’t have anything left to do except go after the other “death match” guy. So fine, do that. I don’t have much invested in Luther (I’ll fully admit I was one of the many people who reacted to his AEW debut with a “who?”), but if he and Jimmy want to staple things to each other for ten or fifteen minutes, I’ll give it a watch.