The Ins And Outs Of AEW Dark 1/14/19: Working In Memphis

Previously on AEW Dark: SUPABAD Kip Sabian and SUPABAD Penelope Ford did super badly in a tag team match against SCU. Also, the “Gunn Club” wrestled a match, but it didn’t make it onto the show for some reason, so the episode was like 30 minutes long. Luckily for us, I get the Gunn Club this week. If you’d like to keep up with this column and its thinly veiled Best and Worst format, you can keep tabs on the Ins and Outs of AEW Dark tag page. Elle Collins is normally on this beat, but we’re switching columns this week so I can go on vacation and not work on my birthday! For more AEW, make sure you check out the weekly Dynamite version of this column, and keep track of all things All Elite here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, where everything and everyone is terrible. You can watch the latest episode of AEW Dark here:

The Memphis announce team of Dave Brown and the late Lance Russell are also honored, with Brown sticking around to call Dark with Excalibur. I wish Brown would stick around and call the shows every week. He adds such a peaceful sense of comfort to a show otherwise called by 1-4 guys who LOSE THEIR MINDS and SCREAM about everything that happens. I know that’s just what wrestling announcers are expected to do these days, so no shade on Excalibur or anything, I just miss the days when a relaxed adult in a blazer calmly talked about what was happening in the wrestling matches and only lost his shit when he had to. In The Middle: Dungeons & Darbies The opening match of Dark is rising star Darby Allin having to try a little too hard to defeat Brandon Cutler, an 0-5 guy who serves as QT Marshall-level backup for his friends in The Elite and recently started dressing up like a member of The Ascension. I don’t think I’m cooking up any hot takes when I say that Darby Allin’s a lot better in the ring than Brandon Cutler. This actually makes them a nice pairing on paper, as Cutler’s a bigger guy with less going for him, so Darby’s going to win, but the size differential’s gonna make him work for it. In practice, Cutler’s in-ring work is really rough, and it brings down some of the people he’s in the ring against. Allin looks like a star when he’s in the ring with Cody Rhodes (or most people), but he can only look so good selling bad rope-hop karate kicks and moonsaults that come up short. It’s just too much offense from a guy who’s not especially good at offense. On the plus side, Allin got another singles win, and Dave Brown got to say the phrase, “accomplished skateboarder.”

All In: Portugal’s Perfect Saiyan Back in December, Nyla Rose tossed Shanna into a wall and took her guest commentator spot on an episode of Dark. The following week/night on Dynamite, Rose put Shanna through a table (and a referee) during one of those picture-in-picture commercial breaks. Their feud can’t seem to make full-sized live television, but it’s heated, and continues on this week’s Dark. They’re supposed to have a match to settle the score, but Shanna (dressed like Goku) jumps Nyla before the bell. She then jogs and jumps directly into a spinebuster on the floor, which is a hell of a transition 15 seconds into a ringside brawl. That gives Nyla the idea to put her through a table again, but it backfires, and Shanna hits the Big E/Chessman spear through the ropes to table Nyla instead. It’s more of a cross-body by the time it’s thrown, but here you go: I like the odd little pause that happens between the moment of impact and everyone falling through the table. Nyla’s already let go of the ropes, so it’s not like she’s scared to take the bump or anything; instead, it looks like Shanna hit Nyla with all the force she had, and that it was just barely enough to tip her backwards. Good stuff. Give these two a real tables match on Dynamite!