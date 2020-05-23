AEW Double Or Nothing Open Discussion Thread

1. AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Mr. Brodie Lee 2. Stadium Stampede Match: Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz, Sammy Guevara) vs. The Elite (Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Hangman Adam Page, Broken Matt Hardy) 3. TNT Championship Tournament Final (with Mike Tyson presenting the belt to the winner): Cody vs. Lance Archer 4. AEW Women’s Championship Match: Nyla Rose (c) vs. Hikaru Shida 5. Casino Ladder Match for a shot at the AEW Championship: Colt Cabana vs. Kip Sabian vs. Rey Fenix vs. Luchasaurus vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Scorpio Sky vs. Frankie Kazarian vs. Darby Allin vs. TBA 6. Dr. Britt Baker DMD Penelope Ford vs. Kris Statlander 7. MJF vs. Jungle Boy 8. Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes 9. (Buy-In) AEW Tag Team Championship Number One Contender Match: Private Party vs. Best Friends

AEW Double Or Nothing (2020) airs this Saturday night, May 23, available on B/R Live, Fite TV, and on pay-per-view. The show features an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and The Exalted One Mr. Brodie Lee, a “Stadium Stampede” match, the finals of the TNT Championship tournament, an appearance by Mike Tyson, and more. We’ll be here all night with news, breakouts, and results.

