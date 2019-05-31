AEW’s Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View May Set A Buy-Rate Record

All Elite Wrestling

In the run-up to AEW Double Or Nothing last week, a lot of people in the wrestling community were questioning if the upstart company could really pull off an actual old-fashioned wrestling PPV that cost $50 to watch, in an age where every WWE show is available on the Network for $9.99 a month. While exact PPV numbers are always hard to come by, it now appears that AEW did in fact pull it off in a big way.