In the run-up to AEW Double Or Nothing last week, a lot of people in the wrestling community were questioning if the upstart company could really pull off an actual old-fashioned wrestling PPV that cost $50 to watch, in an age where every WWE show is available on the Network for $9.99 a month. While exact PPV numbers are always hard to come by, it now appears that AEW did in fact pull it off in a big way.
AEW’s Double Or Nothing Pay-Per-View May Set A Buy-Rate Record
Elle Collins 05.31.19 1 hour ago
