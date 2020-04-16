AEW Dynamite Results 4/15/20

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free AEW Dynamite results for April 15, 2020. The show featured another semi-finals match in the TNT Championship Tournament, Jake Hager challenging for the AEW World Championship in a no holds barred “empty arena” match, and more. Make sure you’re here tomorrow for the complete Ins and Outs of AEW Dynamite column.

1. TNT Championship Tournament Semi-Finals Match: Lance Archer defeated Colt Cabana. Like in previous weeks, Archer’s match opened with a pre-taped Jake Roberts promo. Archer won with a chokeslam and a Blackout.

2. Dr. Britt Baker defeated Cassandra Golden after a Curb Stomp with Golden biting a ring rope.

– The Inner Circle had a conference call called “The Bubbly Bunch,” where they made fun of The Elite.

3. Sammy Guevara defeated Suge D with a Feast Your Eyes. After the match, Guevara cut a promo saying he’d beat the shit out of Darby Allin in the TNT Championship tournament, and attacked Suge D until Allin made the save.

4. Kip Sabian defeated Chuck Taylor. Sabian won with a roll-up after assistance from Penelope Ford and Jimmy Havoc.

5. Shawn Spears defeated Justin Law with a C4.

– Next week’s show includes both Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara and Kip Sabian vs. Dustin Rhodes in the TNT Championship Tournament, Kenny Omega in action, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc.

6. No Holds Barred Empty Arena Match for the AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) defeated Jake Hager. Moxley retained the championship after a chair shot, followed by a Paradigm Shift onto the chair.