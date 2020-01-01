Tonight’s regularly scheduled Wednesday Night War will actually feature a live, “Homecoming Edition” of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, FL, going up against a “Best of 2019” special from NXT, featuring a collection of NXT TakeOver matches from throughout the year and Sam Roberts and Pat McAfee giving out awards. If you’ve ever wanted to try watching Dynamite live instead of NXT, this is probably your best-ever excuse!

AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose vs. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Brothers

Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin

Jon Moxley vs. Trent

Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

an appearance by Taz

NXT

various NXT TakeOver matches from 2019

NXT’s Best of 2019 Awards

the announcements of the participants in this year’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s AEW report. NXT is mostly pre-taped stuff, so we’ll include any relevant information from that in next week’s Best and Worst. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!