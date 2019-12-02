AEW

AEW Dynamite Drew Its Fewest Viewers Yet The Night Before Thanksgiving

When AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT starting airing at the same time on TNT and USA, respectively, AEW drew more live cable viewers than NXT for several weeks in a row. Then the week before Survivor Series, NXT, which was included in the brand wars this year, finally drew more eyes than AEW.

After NXT’s big wins on one of WWE’s biggest events of the year, that trend continued, and, according to a report by ShowBuzz Daily, NXT again had a bigger live audience than AEW on the night before Thanksgiving.

Last week, NXT drew 810,000 viewers and a 0.24 in the demographic of people aged 18-49, ranking it nineteenth out of all cable shows. As in past weeks, it was most popular with viewers over 50, drawing a 0.40 in that group.

Meanwhile, AEW drew only 663,000 viewers, the fewest in its short history. It drew an 0.26 in the 18-49 demographic and was most popular with male viewers in that age group, from which it scored an 0.33. AEW Dynamite was the fifteenth ranked show on cable that night.

Though the night before Thanksgiving continued the new trend of NXT drawing more eyes than AEW, both shows were watched by fewer people than they were last week.

