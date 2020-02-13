Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring the go-home NXT before TakeOver: Portland going head-to-head with an AEW Dynamite from Austin featuring championship matches in the women’s and tag team divisions.

AEW Dynamite

AEW Women’s Championship Match: Riho (c) vs. Nyla Rose

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page (c) vs. SCU

Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes

Jon Moxley vs. Santana in an “eye for an eye match”

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

NXT

Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai

Johnny Gargano vs. Cameron Grimes

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs. KUSHIDA in a non-title match

Velveteen Dream is back and doing things!

His Purple Highness was out for payback after The Undisputed ERA put him on the shelf last October, also making things personal with the man who dethroned him as NXT North American Champion, Roderick Strong. Though Dream stood tall while wearing tights bearing the images of Strong’s wife and son, Strong and his cohorts made it clear that their issues were far from settled.

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!