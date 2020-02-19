Wednesday Night Wars: AEW Dynamite And NXT Open Discussion Thread (2/19/20)

Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring the fallout from NXT TakeOver: Portland up against an AEW Dynamite from Atlanta featuring a Tag Team Battle Royal, a Steel Cage Match and the AEW in-ring debut of Jeff Cobb.

AEW Dynamite

Steel Cage Match: Cody vs. Wardlow

Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

AEW Tag Team Championship Match: Hangman & Omega vs. The Lucha Bros

Tag Team #1 Contendership Battle Royal

NXT

Velveteen Dream vs. Roderick Strong

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Jordan Devlin (c) vs. Lio Rush

Chelsea Green vs. Kayden Carter

Some kind of fallout from Johnny Gargano’s heel turn at TakeOver: Portland

Johnny Gargano shocked the NXT Universe at TakeOver: Portland when he bashed Tommaso Ciampa with the NXT Championship, bringing The Blackheart’s quest to reclaim Goldie and his life to a screeching halt. Why did Gargano attack Ciampa just weeks removed from their tag team reunion at Worlds Collide? Will Johnny Wrestling explain himself?

