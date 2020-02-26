Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread, featuring an episode of NXT starring somebody who don’t even go here going head-to-head with an AEW Dynamite featuring a 30-minute Kenny Omega vs. PAC iron man match.

AEW Dynamite

30-Minute Ironman Match:PAC vs. Kenny Omega

Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara

The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

Jon Moxley and Chris Jericho have their “weigh in” before Revolution

NXT

Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Austin Theory

Finn Bálor’s “next move” (arm bar)

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!