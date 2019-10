The Wednesday Night Wars between All Elite Wrestling Dynamite on TNT and WWE NXT live on USA Network continue this week as both shows continue to lose viewers, because the NBA season just started and the World Series is on and a variety of other reasons. Still, it’s the best night of the week for wrestling — although Tuesday’s making a case — and tonight’s shows look absolutely epic. So let’s hang out all night, type a bunch of exclamation points, and enjoy the shows!