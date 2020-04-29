Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got an AEW Dynamite featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Lance Archer fridging Dustin Rhodes in semi-finals matches in the TNT Championship Tournament going up against an episode of NXT featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim, and a North American Championship match in the hoss division.

AEW Dynamite

TNT Championship Tournament Match: Cody (Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin

TNT Championship Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer

No Disqualification, No Count Out Match: Best Friends with Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford

Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt

Jon Moxley makes an appearance and “speaks,” hopefully not about Jake Hager

NXT

NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim

Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese

As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!