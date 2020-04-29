Welcome to this week’s Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. This week we’ve got an AEW Dynamite featuring Cody Rhodes vs. Darby Allin and Lance Archer fridging Dustin Rhodes in semi-finals matches in the TNT Championship Tournament going up against an episode of NXT featuring Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim, and a North American Championship match in the hoss division.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- TNT Championship Tournament Match: Cody (Rhodes) vs. Darby Allin
- TNT Championship Tournament Match: Dustin Rhodes vs. Lance Archer
- No Disqualification, No Count Out Match: Best Friends with Orange Cassidy vs. Jimmy Havoc and Kip Sabian with Penelope Ford
- Mr. Brodie Lee vs. Marko Stunt
- Jon Moxley makes an appearance and “speaks,” hopefully not about Jake Hager
NXT
- NXT North American Championship Match: Keith Lee (c) vs. Damian Priest
- NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Mia Yim
- Interim NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Match: Drake Maverick vs. Tony Nese
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!