In lieu of a full Wednesday night wars preview, we thought we’d just present this graphic and let it speak for itself:
Anybody got any extra turkey suits?
In all seriousness, welcome to the first holiday week edition of the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. If you haven’t been following along, you’ve been missing out on the Internet’s funniest community of wrestling fans watching two concurrent two-hour live shows of the best wrestling around. It’s a good setup.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- AEW World Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Scorpio Sky
- the aforementioned Thanksgiving Celebration from Le Champion
- PAC vs. Kenny Omega
- Dynamite Diamond Ring Match: Hangman Adam Page vs. MJF
- Cody Rhodes wrestling on TV again for the first time since Dynamite’s first episode
NXT
- NXT Tag Team Championship Match: Undisputed Era (Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish) (c) vs. Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship Match: Lio Rush (c) vs. Akira Tozawa
- Dakota Kai has some ‘splainin’ to do
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!
(shout-out to Ray Zombie for the great shots of Sammy vs. Keith)