Welcome to the pre-holiday week “it’s the final live shows of 2019 so let’s go balls out with our cards” edition of the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. If you haven’t been following along, you’ve been missing out on the Internet’s funniest community of wrestling fans watching two concurrent two-hour live shows of the best wrestling around. It’s a fun time for everyone, and basically the only place online to talk about these shows without wishing one of them would go out of business.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- Non-title 10-Minute Time Limit Match: AEW World Champion Chris Jericho vs. Jungle Boy
- AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU (c) vs. The Young Bucks
- Opening Match: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page vs. Lucha Bros.
- Number One Contender Match for the AEW Women’s Championship: Kris Statlander vs. Britt Baker
- Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin vs. The Butcher and The Blade
- Awesome Kong in action
NXT
- NXT Championship Match: Adam Cole (c) vs. Finn Bálor
- NXT Women’s Championship Match: Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Rhea Ripley
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!