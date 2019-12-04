Welcome to the post-holiday week “oh no I hope the ratings go back up” edition of the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. If you haven’t been following along, you’ve been missing out on the Internet’s funniest community of wrestling fans watching two concurrent two-hour live shows of the best wrestling around. It’s a fun time for everyone, and basically the only place online to talk about these shows without wishing one of them would go out of business.

On tonight’s cards: