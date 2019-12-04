Welcome to the post-holiday week “oh no I hope the ratings go back up” edition of the AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT Wednesday Night Wars open discussion thread. If you haven’t been following along, you’ve been missing out on the Internet’s funniest community of wrestling fans watching two concurrent two-hour live shows of the best wrestling around. It’s a fun time for everyone, and basically the only place online to talk about these shows without wishing one of them would go out of business.
On tonight’s cards:
AEW Dynamite
- Jon Moxley vs. Joey Janela in a SANCTIONED match
- Pentagon Jr. vs. Christopher Daniels
- Kris Statlander vs. Hikaru Shida
- Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks vs. Sammy Guevara and Proud and Powerful
- a Chris Jericho promo, and Cody Rhodes discussing MJF and The Butcher and the Blade
NXT
- Rhea Ripley vs. Dakota Kai
- KUSHIDA returning to action
- Adam Cole responding to Finn Bálor’s attack from last week
As always, +1 your favorite comments from tonight’s open thread and if we get enough comments, we’ll include 10 of the best in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of NXT and AEW reports. Due to the holiday schedule making writing half a dozen columns hard last week, this week’s Best and Worst of NXT will be double-sized. Make sure you flip the comments by selecting “newest” in the drop down menu under discussion, and enjoy the show!